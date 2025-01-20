iifl-logo-icon 1
MIRC Electronics Ltd Key Ratios

22.63
(2.07%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:59:57 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR MIRC Electronics Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-28.06

-17.63

-0.97

-21.36

Op profit growth

-107.82

-473.61

-321.7

-77.75

EBIT growth

-154.23

-194.98

125.42

5,937.14

Net profit growth

325.73

-92.64

99.22

-19.46

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-0.37

3.43

-0.75

0.33

EBIT margin

-1.58

2.09

-1.81

-0.79

Net profit margin

-2.51

-0.42

-4.76

-2.36

RoCE

-3.28

5.56

-5.11

-2.32

RoNW

-3.36

-0.81

-9.71

-3.77

RoA

-1.3

-0.28

-3.35

-1.72

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.62

-1.01

-5.5

-3.41

Book value per share

7

7.7

9.09

13.47

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-6.26

-9.45

-0.78

-1.7

P/B

1.45

1.24

0.47

0.43

EV/EBIDTA

1,570.64

10.2

-39.94

51.96

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-8.8

23.17

0

-36.89

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

61.34

43.43

37.02

37.2

Inventory days

124.34

88.81

69.05

78.66

Creditor days

-79.96

-55.87

-45.73

-38.21

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.41

-0.66

0.61

0.27

Net debt / equity

1.32

1.31

1.9

1.35

Net debt / op. profit

-63.07

5.37

-24.91

58.14

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-74.88

-73.63

-80.84

-81.2

Employee costs

-9.21

-7.14

-6.55

-6.14

Other costs

-16.28

-15.78

-13.36

-12.3

