MIRC Electronics Ltd Summary

MIRC Electronics Ltd was incorporated in 1981 as a private limited company by Gulu Mirchandani, Vijay Mansukhani and Sonu Mirchandani of the Onida group. Later it transformed as a public limited company in 1992. MIRC is a market leader in consumer electronics goods, it manufactures the well known Onida brand of colour televisions (CTVs), Air Conditioners, Washing Machines, TV-Components & Spares and Electronic Tuners. The company has two subsidiary companies Akasaka Electronics Ltd. and Imercius Technologies (India) Ltd. Other group companies are Onida Saka and Monica Electronics. MIRC tapped the capital market to finance its CTV expansion and diversification into the audio segment. Commercial production at the expanded capacity started from Jul.1995. The company has opened Onida Arcades, exclusives retail shops and introduced state-of-the-art wide vision TVs and audio systems. The company was awarded ISO 9001 certification during 1994-95.The company concentrated on reinforcing and improving the penetration of its sales and after sales support infrastructure. During 1997-98, the company came out with a new range of products christened Techno Value, which has been launched with considerable success. In 1998-99, it introduced the WEBCRUISER - the world first internet TV, the trendy TV and PIP in the 25 segment. In 1999-2000, the company introduced multi-coloured Candy in the 14 inch TV segment.In the fiscal 2001, it came out with 29KY Thunder series which was amongst the first 650 watt television set in the world and has embarked on the process to launch a plasma display tube television in collaboration with Fujitsu. With effect from 1st April, 2001 Onida Infotech Services Ltd was merged with MIRC Electronics Ltd. In 2001-02 it had launched the 29 inch Home Theatre, the first to convert a mono recording into a 5.1 output surround sound.In 2003-04, MIRC decided to come out from its non-core business to strengthen its core business segment. The company sold its Onida Infotech division during the same year. MIRC rewarded its shareholders with an allotment of bonus shares in the ratio of one share for every one share held in the company. During the year 2004-05, One of the group company, Ondia Savak Ltd had been merged with the company. By this merger, one more feather i.e. Electronic Tuners added in its product segment. The company wants to take advantages from the outsourcing businesses provided by international giants. In view of this, it has enhanced the capacity of televisions from 1.8 million units per annum to 3.0 million units per annum. The company has launched its new model colour televisions (Oxygen Series and Poison range) and Microwave Ovens in this period.During the year 2009, Guviso Holdings Private Ltd., the Holding Company of the Company got amalgamated with the Company and the Scheme was made effective on May 02, 2009. Direct Cool Refrigerator was launched in 2020-21.