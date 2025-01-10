To the Members of MIRC Electronics Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of MIRC Electronics Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31,2024, statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity, the statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its loss and other comprehensive loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr No Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1 Identification and value adjustments to slow-moving and non-moving inventories: - Our procedures included the following: As at March 31, 2024 the carrying value of inventories amounted to Rs. 23,750 lakhs after considering the obsolence of Rs. 4,705 Lakhs The inventories are valued at lower of cost or net realizable value. The Company carries out an inventory review on a periodic basis and considers the ageing and expected production and sales forecast of inventory items for the purpose of identification of slow moving and non-moving items, against which it makes adjustments based on its estimated realizable value. Given the significant judgement exercised by the management in the estimation and considering the amount involved, we have considered the identification and value adjustments to slow moving and non-moving inventories as a key audit matter. • We have obtained an understanding of how the management identifies the slow moving and non-moving inventories and estimates the net realizable value of slow moving and nonmoving inventories. • We also assessed the reasonableness of the allowance policy which is based on historical sales performance and future production and sales plan of inventories. • We obtained the list of slow moving and non- moving inventories from the Company and verified the ageing on sample basis and inquired with the management for the realizability plan of such items of inventories, on a test check basis. • We have obtained the working of net realizable value for slow moving and non-moving inventories and tested the same on a sample basis by comparing it with the past sales transactions. • We have verified whether the value adjustments made to slow-moving and non-moving inventories are in line with the Companys provisioning policy. 2 Tax Litigation Our procedures included the following: As at the balance sheet date, the Company has certain tax litigations which are pending with various levels of judicial authorities. The total tax exposure amounts as at March 31, 2024 is Rs. 6,287.07 lakhs. The Company has tax balances recoverable of Rs. 3,604 lakhs related to these tax balances is dependent on the outcome of these tax litigations. The accounting for these tax positions comprises significant judgment by the management mainly in the area whether to recognize these uncertain positions as a contingent liability or as a provision and also the recoverability of outstanding tax receivable. Given the high level of management judgement, tax laws interpretations and significant amount of litigations involved, we considered this area to be a key audit matter. • We obtained the list of tax litigations from the Company. • We have obtained and read the Companys submission to tax authorities and the tax opinions of managements experts on these litigation matters, wherever considered necessary. • We also obtained independent confirmation from consultants to confirm the managements assessment for material litigation matters based on past precedence and applicable compliance with tax laws. • We have assessed the accounting and disclosures related to these litigations in the financial statements.

Other Matters

The comparative financial information of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2023 included in this Statement are prepared in accordance with Ind AS and have been audited by the predecessor auditor. The reports of the predecessor auditor on these comparative financial statements dated May 26, 2023 is an unmodified opinion. Our conclusion on the Statement is not modified in respect of above matter.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the management and the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Materiality is the magnitude of misstatement in the financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatement in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matter stated in the paragraph 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph2A(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements;

(h) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act, in our opinion, according to the information and explanation given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act; and

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note No. 37 to the financial statements.

ii. The Company has made provisions, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 48(e) to the financial statement, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company, or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 46(g) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Parties ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instances mentioned below and as explained in note 49 of financial statements the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software:

(a) In case of accounting software used for processing payroll, the audit trail facility for data changes performed by users having privileged access is not enabled.

(b) The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes for the accounting software used for maintaining the books of accounts.

Further, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated for the respective accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

For ASA & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No: 009571N/N500006 K Nithyananda Kamath Partner Membership No. 027972 UDIN: 24027972BKCRIM4068 Place: Ernakulam Date: May 14, 2024

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date

(i) a) A) According to the information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets

B) According to the information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us, the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) The property, plant and equipment were physically verified during the year by the management in accordance with a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, provides for physical verification of all the property, plant and equipment and right-of- use of assets at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were identified on such verification.

c) According to information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us, the title deeds of all of the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company

d) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) a) The inventory, except goods-in-transit and stock lying with third parties, has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. According to information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us, no discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory..

b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits (i.e. Cash Credit /Overdraft facility) in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets (i.e. loan assets). Based on the information and explanations provided to us, the quarterly returns or statements submitted by the Company to banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the unaudited financial records of the Company.

(iii) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, and Limited Liability partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) to 3(iii)(f) of the Order are not applicable.

(iv) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in respect of investments made and loans, guarantee and security given by the Company, the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, in respect of its manufactured goods and/ or services provided by it and are of the opinion, that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) a) According to the information provided and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, income tax, and other material statutory dues applicable to it, to the appropriate authorities, though there has been slight delay in a few cases. There were no material outstanding statutory dues existing as on the last day of the financial year, which is outstanding for more than six months from the day these become payable except following cases -

Name of statue Nature of dues Amount (Rs. in lakhs) Period to which amount relates Due Date Date of Payment Employees Provident Fund and miscellaneous provisions act, 1952 Provident fund 6.15 2019-2020 2021-2022 2022- 2023 2023- 2024 15th of next month Not Paid Professional Tax Act Professional tax 1.17 2017- 2018 2018- 2019 2019- 2020 2020- 2021 2021-2022 2022-2023 Last day of next month Not Paid

b) According to the information provided and explanations given to us, statutory dues relating to goods and services tax, provident fund, income-tax, value added tax, cess or other statutory dues, which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute are mentioned in Annexure - C of this report

(viii) According to the information provided and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessment under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year and accordingly reporting under clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable.

(ix) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to the lenders during the year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us, term loans were applied for the purposes for which they were obtained.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for longterm purposes by the Company.

e) The Company does not hold any investment in any subsidiary, associate or joint venture as defined under the Companies Act, 2013 during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

f) The Company does not hold any investment in any subsidiary, associate or joint venture as defined under the Companies Act, 2013 during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) According to the information provided and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) a) According to the information and explanations given by the management and based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements, we report that no fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, report under section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xi) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

c) As represented to us by the management, there have been no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions entered with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

(xiv) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion the Company has not entered into any noncash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) a) The provisions of section 45-IA of Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi) (a) of Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) The Company is not engaged in any Non- Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities, Accordingly the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(b) of Order is not applicable to the Company.

c) The Company is not Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable.

d) Company is not Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order are not applicable.

(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has incurred cash losses in the financial year amounting to Rs. 5,407 Lakhs. No cash losses were incurred in the immediately preceding financial year

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable.

For ASA & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No: 009571N/N500006 K Nithyananda Kamath Partner Membership No. 027972 UDIN: 24027972BKCRIM4068 Place: Ernakulam Date: May 14, 2024

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of MIRC Electronics Limited (the "Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to the financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to the financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to the financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has maintained, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to the Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to the Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

ANNEXURE C DETAILS OF DISPUTED STATUTORY DUES

Name of the statute Nature of Dues Period to which the amount relates Appellate Authority/ Appeals/ Tribunal Assessing Officer/ Commissioners CESTAT High Count/ Supreme Court Grand Total The Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty FY 1997-2000, 2.02 - 126.33 10.00 138.35 FY 2007-2009, March 2010 - February 2012, April 2011 to March 2016 The Customs Act, 1962 Customs duty 2012-2014 2015-2016 3.34 297.80 23.80 1,406.94 1,731.88 2022-2023 The Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax FY 2005 -2011 92.55 - 5,827.19 129.31 6,049.05 FY 2015 -2017 The Income- tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2001-2002, 92.78 - - 111.85 204.63 2005-2006, 2010-2011 2015-2016 The Sales Tax Act (Centre and state) Sales Tax 1997-2001 4,529.88 466.74 - 914.42 5,911.04 2002-2005 2006-2009 2009-2011 2012-2018 Grand Total 4,720.57 764.54 5,977.33 2,572.51 14,034.95