MIRC Electronics Ltd Board Meeting

MIRC Electronics CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results MIRC ELECTRONICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.10.2024) Unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024)
Board Meeting2 Sep 202428 Aug 2024
MIRC ELECTRONICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve proposal of raising of funds by issue of equity shares by way of a Rights Issue. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
MIRC ELECTRONICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting14 May 20247 May 2024
MIRC ELECTRONICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 202424 Jan 2024
MIRC ELECTRONICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023. Unaudited Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/02/2024)

