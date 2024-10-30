Board Meeting 30 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results MIRC ELECTRONICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.10.2024) Unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 28 Aug 2024

MIRC ELECTRONICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve proposal of raising of funds by issue of equity shares by way of a Rights Issue. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

MIRC ELECTRONICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 7 May 2024

MIRC ELECTRONICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 24 Jan 2024