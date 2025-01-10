Dear Members,

Your Directors are pleased to present the Forty-Third Annual Report along with the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

The Financial highlights for the year under review are as under:

Results of Operations

(Rs.in Crores)

Particulars Financial year ended March 31, 2024 Financial year ended March 31, 2023 Gross Turnover 966.56 1106.87 Gross Profit / (Loss) (before interest, depreciation, tax and writing off of preliminary expense) (39.18) 7.46 Interest 15.05 10.90 Depreciation 7.98 9.03 Net Profit/(Loss) before tax (62.21) (12.47) Exceptional Profit/(Loss) - - Profit/(Loss) After Tax (62.21) (12.47) Balance in Profit & Loss A/c carried forward from the last year (60.75) (48.35)

Financial Performance:

During the year under review, your Company has made gross turnover of Rs. 966.56 crores as against Rs. 1106.87 crores for the previous year. The Company has incurred loss of Rs. 62.21 crores.

The financial statements are prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards for the financial year ended March 31,2024 and forms part of this Annual Report.

Dividend and Transfer to General Reserves:

Considering the financial requirement for business growth and debt servicing, your Directors do not propose any dividend for the year ended March 31, 2024. There is no appropriation of any amount to General Reserves during the year under review.

Financial Statements:

The financial statement containing the Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss and Auditors Report on the financial statements have been sent to those members who have registered their email ids with the Company.

Board of Directors:

The Board of Directors of the Company comprises of the following directors:

(i) Mr. Gulu Mirchandani - Chairman & Managing Director;

(ii) Mr. Vijay Mansukhani - Managing Director;

(iii) Mr. Kaval Mirchandani - Whole Time Director;

(iv) Mr. Shirish Suvagia - Whole Time Director *;

(v) Mr. Carlton Pereira - Independent Director;

(vi) Mr. Arvind Sharma - Independent Director;

(vii) Ms. Mohita Arora - Independent Director; and

(viii) Ms. Nandini Mansinghka - Independent Director **

* Mr. Shirish Suvagia who was appointed as an Additional Director and Whole Time Director w.e.f. April 04, 2023 for a period of three (3) years with effect from April 04, 2023 was approved by the members of the Company at the Forty-Second Annual General Meeting held on July 03, 2023.

** Ms. Nandini Mansinghka who was appointed as an Additional Women Independent Director w.e.f. November 02, 2023 was approved by the members of the Company through Postal Ballot on January 17, 2024.

During the financial year under review, Mr. Lokesh Sikka resigned as a Director and Whole Time Director of the Company with effect from April 03, 2023 due to his personal commitments and the Board placed on record its appreciation for the valuable inputs, guidance and services rendered by him during his tenure with the Company.

Further, Mr. Rafique Malik resigned as the Independent Director of the Company with effect from November 02, 2023 due to his age and health conditions and the Board placed on record its appreciation for the valuable inputs, guidance and services rendered by him during his tenure with the Company.

The Company has received necessary declaration from each Independent Director under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of the Directors) Rules, 2014 amended from time to time, that he/she meets the criteria of independence laid down in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 25 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (including any statutory modification and re-enactment thereof till date).

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of the Directors) Rules, 2014 amended from time to time, Mr. Kaval Mirchandani, Whole Time Director of the Company, shall be liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company and being eligible for re-appointment. The Board recommends his re-appointment.

The notice convening the Annual General Meeting includes the proposal for appointment/re-appointment of Directors.

Secretarial Standards:

The Directors state that applicable Secretarial Standards, i.e. SS-1 and SS-2 relating to Meetings of Board of Directors and General Meetings, respectively, have been duly followed by the Company.

Directors Responsibility Statement:

In terms of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 amended from time to time, your Directors state that:

a) in the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards read with the requirements set out under Schedule III to the Companies Act, 2013, have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b) the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and of the loss of the Company for the year ended on that date;

c) the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) the Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e) the Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and

f) the Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

Corporate Governance:

Your Company believes in adopting best Corporate Governance practices. The Company has also implemented several best Corporate Governance practices as prevalent globally. The report on Corporate Governance as stipulated under Regulation 27 and Schedule V to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (including any statutory modification and re-enactment thereof till date) forms an integral part of this Annual Report.

The requisite certificate from M/s. Nilesh Shah & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries (Mr. Rakesh Achhpal, Partner, Membership No. ACS - 20438 & C.P. No: 54525) confirming the compliance with the conditions of the Corporate Governance as stipulated under Regulation 34(3) and Schedule V to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (including any statutory modification and re-enactment thereof till date) is annexed to this Annual Report.

The declaration signed by Mr. Kaval Mirchandani, Whole-time Director of the Company regarding compliance of the Code of Conduct for Board members and Senior Management personnel forms part of this Annual Report.

Disclosure of Employee Stock Option Scheme (MIRC ESOS 2017):

The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on February 13, 2017 approved the employee stock option scheme termed as MIRC Electronics Limited - Employee Stock Option Scheme 2017 (MIRC ESOS 2017) under the provisions of Section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 12 of the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 14 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014.

The aforesaid MIRC ESOS 2017 was approved by the members of the Company at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on March 29, 2017.

Upto 98,11,710 Options was available for grant to the eligible employees of the Company under MIRC ESOS 2017. Each option when exercised would be converted into one Equity Share of Re.1/- each fully paid up. However, no options were granted under MIRC ESOS 2017 as on 31st March, 2024.

Disclosure of Employee Stock Option Plan (MIRC ESOP 2023):

The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on November 02, 2023 approved the employee stock option plan termed as MIRC Electronics Employee Stock Option Plan,2023 (MIRC ESOP 2023) under the provisions of Section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 ("SEBI SBEB & SE Regulations").

The aforesaid MIRC ESOP 2023 was approved by the members of the Company by way of special resolution through Postal Ballot on January 17, 2024. Particulars relating to MIRC ESOP 2023 are mentioned in Annexure - A.

The statutory disclosures as mandated under the SEBI SBEB & SE Regulations and a certificate from the Secretarial Auditors confirming implementation of the above Schemes in accordance with SEBI SBEB & SE Regulations and Members approval, will be available for electronic inspection by the Members during the AGM and is also available on the website of the Company i.e. www.onida.com and link is https://onida.com/new_announcements.

Management Discussion and Analysis:

A detailed review of the operations, performance and future outlook of the Company and its business, as stipulated under Regulation 34(2)(e) read with Schedule V to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (including any statutory modification and re-enactment thereof till date), is presented in a separate section forming part of the Annual Report under the head Management Discussion and Analysis.

Contracts and Arrangements with Related Parties:

During the year under review, all contracts/arrangements/ transactions entered by the Company with related parties were in the ordinary course of business and on arms length basis. The Company had not entered into any contract/arrangement/ transaction with related parties which could be considered material in accordance with the policy of the Company on materiality of the related party transactions.

The policy on materiality of related party transactions and dealing with related party transactions, as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company may be accessed on the website of the Company at the link http://www.onida.com/policies.

There were no material related party transactions which could have potential conflict with interest of the Company at large.

All related party transactions entered into by the Company were on an arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business and the Company had not entered into any material related party contracts therefore no disclosure in Form AOC-2 is provided.

Corporate Social Responsibility:

As per Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, every company having net worth of Rs. 500 crores or more or turnover of Rs. 1000 crores or more or net profit of Rs. 5 crores or more during immediately preceding financial year shall ensure that it spends, in every financial year, at least 2 (Two) percent of the average net profits made during three immediately preceding financial years, in pursuance of its Corporate Social Responsibility Policy.

The Company has already constituted a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee in accordance with Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The statutory provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 with respect to spending in CSR activities are not applicable to the Company as on March 31,2024.

Risk Management:

During the year under review, the Risk Management Committee has been entrusted with the responsibility to assist the Board in: (a) Overseeing and approving the Companys enterprise wide risk management framework; and (b) Overseeing that all the risks that the organization faces such as strategic, financial, credit, market, liquidity, security, property, IT, legal, regulatory, reputational and other risks have been identified and assessed and there is an adequate risk management infrastructure in place capable of addressing those risks. The Risk Management Policy was reviewed and approved by the Risk Management Committee constituted by the Board of Directors of the Company.

The Risk Management Committee manages, monitors and reports on the principal risks and uncertainties that can impact its ability to achieve its strategic objectives.

The Company has introduced several improvements to integrate Enterprise Risk Management, Internal Controls Management and Assurance Frameworks and processes to drive a common integrated view of risks, optimal risk mitigation responses and efficient management of internal control and assurance activities.

Internal Financial Controls:

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements. During the year under review, such controls were tested and no reportable material weakness in the design or operations was observed.

Annual Return:

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3)(a) of the Act, the Annual Return in Form MGT-7 for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 is available on the Companys website at www. onida.com.

Key Managerial Personnel:

The Company has below mentioned persons as Key Managerial Personnel in terms of the requirement of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, within the meaning of Section 2 (51) of Companies Act, 2013:

Sr. No. Name of the person Designation 1. Mr. Gulu Mirchandani Chairman & Managing Director 2. Mr. Vijay Mansukhani Managing Director 3. Mr. Kaval Mirchandani Whole Time Director 4. Mr. Lokesh Sikka * Whole Time Director 5. Mr. Prasad Oak Head - Legal, Corporate Affairs & Company Secretary 6. Mr. Shirish Suvagia Chief Financial Officer 7. Mr. Shirish Suvagia ** Whole Time Director 8. Mr. Vikram Surendran *** Chief Executive Officer

* Mr. Lokesh Sikka resigned as a Director & Whole time Director of the Company w.e.f. April 03, 2023.

** Mr. Shirish Suvagia was appointed as a Whole Time Director w.e.f. April 04, 2023.

*** Mr. Vikram Surendran who was appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Company w.e.f. April 12, 2023 resigned w.e.f. October 11,2023.

Board Evaluation:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and as per Regulation 17 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (including any statutory modification and reenactment thereof till date), the Company has devised a policy for performance evaluation of Independent Directors, Board of Directors, Committees and other individual Directors which include criteria for performance evaluation of the non-executive directors and executive directors. A structured questionnaire was prepared after taking into consideration of the various aspects such as performance of specific duties, obligations, Boards functioning, composition of the Board and its Committees, culture and governance.

The performance evaluation of the Chairman, Executive Director and Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board of Directors of the Company excluding the directors being evaluated. The Board of Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

The details of programmes for familiarisation of Independent Directors with the Company, their roles, rights, responsibilities in the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, business model of the Company and related matters are put up on the website of the Company.

The following policies of the Company are annexed herewith marked as Annexure - B-I and Annexure - B-II:

a) Policy on remuneration of directors, key managerial personnel and other senior management employees (Annexure - B-I); and

b) Policy on criteria for appointment & evaluation of executive directors and independent directors (Annexure - B-II).

Public Deposits:

During the year under review, the Company has neither invited nor accepted any public deposit within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 amended from time to time.

Statutory Auditors:

The members of the Company at the Forty-Second General Meeting of the Company held on July 03, 2023, has appointed M/s. ASA & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration No. 009571N/N500006) as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a term of five consecutive years commencing from the conclusion of the Forty-Second Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of Forty-Seventh Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Statutory Auditors Report:

The notes on financial statement referred to in the AuditorsReport are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments. The Auditors Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

Cost Auditors:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 amended from time to time, the Board of Directors of the Company, on the recommendation of Audit Committee,has appointed Mr. Suresh D. Shenoy, Cost Accountant (Firm Registration No. 102173 with the Institute of Cost Accountants of India) as the Cost Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-2025. The remuneration of Cost Auditor needs to be approved by the members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Board recommends passing of the resolution for the same.

Secretarial Auditors:

M/s. Ragini Chokshi & Co., Practising Company Secretaries (Firm Registration No. 92897 with the Institute of Company Secretaries of India), was appointed to conduct the secretarial audit of the Company for the financial year 2023-2024 as required under Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 amended from time to time. The Secretarial Audit Report for financial year ended 31st March, 2024 is annexed herewith marked as Annexure - C to this Board Report. The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

Annual Secretarial Compliance Report:

The Company has undertaken an audit for the financial year 2023-2024 for all applicable compliances as per the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India Regulations and circulars/ guidelines issued thereunder. The Annual Secretarial Compliance Report will be submitted to the stock exchanges in stipulated time in compliance with the Regulation 24A (2) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time.

Reporting of Frauds by Auditors:

During the year under review, the Statutory Auditor, the Secretarial Auditor, the Cost Auditor have not reported any instances of frauds committed in the Company by its officers or employees to the Audit Committee under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Disclosures:

Meetings of the Board

The Board met 6 (six) times during the year and other details of meetings of the Board of Directors of the Company held during the financial year / tenure and the attendance of Directors forms part of the Corporate Governance Report.

Audit Committee

The Audit Committee comprises of Mr. Carlton Pereira, Chairman, Mr. Arvind Sharma and Ms. Nandini Mansinghka as the members.

All the members of the Audit Committee are Independent Directors.

Nomination and Remuneration Committee

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee comprises of Mr. Carlton Pereira Chairman, Ms. Mohita Arora and Ms. Nandini Mansinghka as the member.

All the members of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee are Independent Directors.

Stakeholders Relationship Committee

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee comprises of Ms. Mohita Arora, Chairperson, Mr. Gulu Mirchandani, Mr. Vijay Mansukhani and Ms. Nandani Mansinghka as the members.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee

The CSR Committee comprises of Mr. Gulu Mirchandani, Chairman, Mr. Vijay Mansukhani and Ms. Nandani Mansinghka as the members.

Risk Management Committee

The Risk Management Committee comprises of Mr. Gulu Mirchandani, Chairman, Mr. Vijay Mansukhani and Mr. Shirish Suvagia as the members.

The details of the Committee meetings held during the year under review are provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

Whistle Blower Policy/ Vigil Mechanism

In order to ensure that the activities of the Company and its employees are conducted in a fair and transparent manner by adoption of highest standards of professionalism, honesty, integrity and ethical behavior, your Company has adopted a Vigil Mechanism / Whistle Blower Policy. The aim of the policy is to provide adequate safeguards against victimization of whistle blower who avails of the mechanism and is also provided direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee, in appropriate or exceptional cases.

Accordingly, Whistle Blower Policy has been formulated with a view to provide a mechanism for the Directors and employees of the Company to approach the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company.

The purpose of this policy is to provide a framework to promote responsible and secure whistle blowing. It protects employees willing to raise a concern about serious irregularities within the Company.

The policy has also been uploaded on the website of Company i.e. https://www.onida.com/policies.

Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading:

The Board of Directors of the Company has amended and adopted the Code for Insider Trading & Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) ("Code") as formulated under Securities and Exchange of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and Securities and Exchange of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018.

The Insider Trading Policy of the Company laid down the guidelines and procedure to be followed and disclosures to be made while dealing with the shares of the Company. The policy has been formulated to regulate, monitor and ensure reporting of dealings by employees of the Company. The Insider Trading Policy of the Company as amended from time to time, is available on the website of the Company i.e. https://www.onida.com/policies.

Particulars of Loan given, Investment made, Guarantee given and Securities provided by the Company

Particulars of loans given, investments made and guarantees given along with the purpose for which the loan or guarantee is proposed to be utilized by the recipient under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 amended from time to time, are provided in the respective notes in the financial statement.

Significant and Material order passed by the Regulatory or Courts

There were no significant and material orders passed by the Regulators / Courts that would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operation.

Material changes and commitments affecting financial position between end of the financial year and date of this report

There were no material changes and commitments affecting financial position of the Company during the period between end of the financial year and date of this Board Report.

Listing Fees

The equity shares of the Company are listed on BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited. The Listing fees for the financial year 2024-2025 for both the stock exchanges has been paid by the Company.

Information under Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (including any statutory modification and re-enactment thereof till date), the details of the shares lying with the Company in Unclaimed Suspense Account as on 31st March, 2024 are as under:

Sr. No. Description No. of Shareholders No. of Shares 1 Aggregate number of shareholders and the outstanding shares in the unclaimed suspense account lying at the beginning of the financial year 4667 100085 2 Number of shareholders who approached issuer for transfer of shares from unclaimed suspense account during the financial year 4 46 3 Number of shareholders to whom shares were transferred from unclaimed suspense account during the financial year 4 46 4 Aggregate number of shareholders and the outstanding shares in the unclaimed suspense account lying at the end of the financial year 4663 100039

All the unclaimed shares are credited to a Demat Unclaimed Suspense Account and all the corporate benefits in terms of securities, accruing on these unclaimed shares shall be credited to such account. The voting rights on these shares shall remain frozen till the rightful owner of such shares claims the shares.

Transfer of Unpaid and Unclaimed Dividend

Pursuant to provisions of the Section 124 of the Companies Act, 2013, your Company did not have any dividend as lying unpaid or unclaimed for a period of 7 (seven) years. Therefore, there were no funds which were required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) established by the Central Government pursuant to provisions of the Section 125 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Transfer of Shares to the Investor Education and Protection Funds

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 124(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Auditing, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016, which have come into effect from September 07, 2016, the shares on which dividend has not been paid or claimed for seven consecutive years or more, then such shares have to be transferred to IEPF.

During the year, your Company did not have any equity shares which were required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF).

Particulars of Employees and Related Disclosures

In terms of the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, a statement showing the names of the top ten employees in terms of remuneration drawn and names and other particulars of the employees drawing remuneration in excess of the limits set out in the said rules, forms part of this Report.

Disclosures relating to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 forms part of this Report.

Having regard to the provisions of the second proviso to Section 136(1) of the Act and as advised, the Annual Report excluding the aforesaid information is being sent to the members of the Company. Any member interested in obtaining such information may address their email to investors@onida.com.

Internal Control System

The Company has adequate internal control system commensurate with its size and business. The Internal Auditors of the Company reviewed that all the financial transactions of the Company are in line with the compliance of laws, policies and procedures and have been correctly recorded and reported. The Internal Audit is conducted on regular basis and the reports are submitted to the Audit Committee on quarterly basis at their quarterly meetings. The Audit Committee actively reviews the adequacy and effectiveness of the internal control system and suggests improvements to strengthen the same.

Research and Development

The Company recognizes that a vigorously intelligent research initiative enables not only cost reduction through effective process improvement but also value-addition through sustained innovative and customized products in line with customer requirements.

The Company is proud to have a team of dedicated engineers at the ONIDA Research and Development Centre in Mumbai, who facilitate in making state-of-the-art technology products, satisfying customer expectations.

This team conducts research in the areas of:

• Embedded Software.

• Industrial Design.

• Mechanical Design.

• Electrical Circuit Design.

Conservation of Energy, Technological Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

The particulars relating to conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo, as required to be disclosed under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 as amended from time to time, are set out in the Annexure - D.

Environment

The E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2016 (hereinafter referred to as "E-Waste Rules") are in force as applicable to the company. As per the E-Waste Rules, all producers have to meet Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) along with the defined targets. As per E-Waste Rules, all producers have to make EPR Authorisation Application to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The Company has a tie up with authorised recyclers for recycling the electronic waste.

The details of E-Waste along with collection centres and pick up facility have been uploaded on the website of the Company. The Company appeals to all stakeholders to dispose all End of Life (EOL) products through Companys authorized recyclers. The required details are available on the website of the Company viz. www.onida.com.

The manufacturing plant situated at Wada, Maharashtra has more than 10 acres of Green Cover. The Company makes all out efforts for maintaining such Green cover and supports the prevailing environmental issues.

General:

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions / events on these items during the year under review:

1. Details relating to deposits covered under Chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013.

2. Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

3. Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company under any scheme.

4. Neither the Managing Director nor the Whole-Time Directors of the Company receive any remuneration or commission from any of its subsidiary. The Company has no Subsidiary.

Prevention of Sexual Harassment:

Your Company recognizes its responsibility and continues to provide a safe working environment for women, free from sexual harassment and discrimination. In Compliance with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, the Company has put in place a Policy on prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at workplace, is available on the website of the Company i.e. https://www.onida. com/policies and has duly constituted an Internal Complaints Committee under the same.

Your Directors further state that during the year under review, there was no case filed under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

Applications under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016:

There were no applications made by the Company or upon the Company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 during the year under review. There are no proceedings pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 by / against the Company as on March 31,2024.

The details of difference between amount of the valuation:

During the year under review, there were no settlements made by the Company for any loan / borrowing taken from the Banks or Financial Institutions and hence no comment with regard to the details of difference between amount of the valuation done at the time of one-time settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions along with the reasons thereof.

Acknowledgement:

Your Directors take this opportunity to thank the customers, vendors, investors, members and bankers of the Company for their continued support during the year and also place on record their appreciation to the contribution made by the employees of the Company at all levels.

Your Directors also thank the Government of India particularly the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the Reserve Bank of India, respective State Governments and other government agencies for the support and look forward for the continued support from them in the future.