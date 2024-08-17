SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹7.9
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.15
Day's High₹7.9
Day's Low₹7.9
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.92
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
10.02
10.02
1.84
0.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-11.37
15.34
10.76
1.39
Net Worth
-1.35
25.36
12.6
1.6
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
15.27
35.61
yoy growth (%)
-57.09
Raw materials
-36.51
-31.7
As % of sales
239.02
89.03
Employee costs
-0.67
-0.33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-26.96
0.61
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.07
Tax paid
0
-0.18
Working capital
1.92
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-57.09
Op profit growth
-1,862.85
EBIT growth
-1,970.96
Net profit growth
-6,460.1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,397.65
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,700
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,824.7
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,544.7
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,337.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Aditya Gupta
Director
Karuna Chhabra
Executive Director
Nitin Chhabra
Company Secretary
Seema Chaudhary
Independent Director
Anita Nagar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Powerful Technologies Limited was incorporated as a private limited company with the name Powerful Technologies Private Limited on February 26, 2015. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Powerful Technologies Limited pursuant to conversion into a public company on February 28, 2018.The Company was incorporated in February 2015 by Mrs. Karuna Chhabra and Mr. Aditya Gupta as initial subscribers and promoters. Mr. Nitin Chhabra, husband of Mrs. Karuna Chhabra who has been advising the company since incorporation, officially joined as co-promoter from February 07, 2018. The Company was promoted as an independent manufacturing unit after the initial success of promoters business enterprise M/s Pioneer Computronix Private Limited in 2011, predominantly a trading company, dealing IT products and computer peripherals like key boards, mouse, power supply, mother boards, batteries etc. The Company manufactures/assembles LED TVs, LED monitors and Power Banks under Made in India concept with an aim to turn the country into a global manufacturing hub with world class technology, nominal cost & excellence service. With this venture, the promoters moved from virtual manufacturing in their earlier company to actual manufacturing.
