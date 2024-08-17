iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Powerful Technologies Ltd Share Price

7.9
(0%)
Jul 22, 2020|11:37:38 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Powerful Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

7.9

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0.15

Day's High

7.9

Day's Low

7.9

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.92

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Powerful Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Powerful Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Powerful Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:54 AM
Mar-2021Sep-2020Mar-2020Sep-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.68%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.68%

Non-Promoter- 50.31%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 50.31%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Powerful Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

10.02

10.02

1.84

0.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-11.37

15.34

10.76

1.39

Net Worth

-1.35

25.36

12.6

1.6

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

15.27

35.61

yoy growth (%)

-57.09

Raw materials

-36.51

-31.7

As % of sales

239.02

89.03

Employee costs

-0.67

-0.33

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-26.96

0.61

Depreciation

-0.12

-0.07

Tax paid

0

-0.18

Working capital

1.92

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-57.09

Op profit growth

-1,862.85

EBIT growth

-1,970.96

Net profit growth

-6,460.1

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Powerful Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,397.65

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,700

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,824.7

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,544.7

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,337.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Powerful Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Aditya Gupta

Director

Karuna Chhabra

Executive Director

Nitin Chhabra

Company Secretary

Seema Chaudhary

Independent Director

Anita Nagar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Powerful Technologies Ltd

Summary

Powerful Technologies Limited was incorporated as a private limited company with the name Powerful Technologies Private Limited on February 26, 2015. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Powerful Technologies Limited pursuant to conversion into a public company on February 28, 2018.The Company was incorporated in February 2015 by Mrs. Karuna Chhabra and Mr. Aditya Gupta as initial subscribers and promoters. Mr. Nitin Chhabra, husband of Mrs. Karuna Chhabra who has been advising the company since incorporation, officially joined as co-promoter from February 07, 2018. The Company was promoted as an independent manufacturing unit after the initial success of promoters business enterprise M/s Pioneer Computronix Private Limited in 2011, predominantly a trading company, dealing IT products and computer peripherals like key boards, mouse, power supply, mother boards, batteries etc. The Company manufactures/assembles LED TVs, LED monitors and Power Banks under Made in India concept with an aim to turn the country into a global manufacturing hub with world class technology, nominal cost & excellence service. With this venture, the promoters moved from virtual manufacturing in their earlier company to actual manufacturing.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Powerful Technologies Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.