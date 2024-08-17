Summary

Powerful Technologies Limited was incorporated as a private limited company with the name Powerful Technologies Private Limited on February 26, 2015. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Powerful Technologies Limited pursuant to conversion into a public company on February 28, 2018.The Company was incorporated in February 2015 by Mrs. Karuna Chhabra and Mr. Aditya Gupta as initial subscribers and promoters. Mr. Nitin Chhabra, husband of Mrs. Karuna Chhabra who has been advising the company since incorporation, officially joined as co-promoter from February 07, 2018. The Company was promoted as an independent manufacturing unit after the initial success of promoters business enterprise M/s Pioneer Computronix Private Limited in 2011, predominantly a trading company, dealing IT products and computer peripherals like key boards, mouse, power supply, mother boards, batteries etc. The Company manufactures/assembles LED TVs, LED monitors and Power Banks under Made in India concept with an aim to turn the country into a global manufacturing hub with world class technology, nominal cost & excellence service. With this venture, the promoters moved from virtual manufacturing in their earlier company to actual manufacturing.

