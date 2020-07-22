iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Powerful Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

7.9
(0%)
Jul 22, 2020|11:37:38 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Powerful Technologies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

15.27

35.61

yoy growth (%)

-57.09

Raw materials

-36.51

-31.7

As % of sales

239.02

89.03

Employee costs

-0.67

-0.33

As % of sales

4.42

0.94

Other costs

-3.4

-2.13

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.29

5.98

Operating profit

-25.32

1.43

OPM

-165.74

4.03

Depreciation

-0.12

-0.07

Interest expense

-1.52

-0.74

Other income

0.01

0

Profit before tax

-26.96

0.61

Taxes

0

-0.18

Tax rate

-0.01

-30.6

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

-26.95

0.42

Exceptional items

0

0

Net profit

-26.95

0.42

yoy growth (%)

-6,460.1

NPM

-176.45

1.19

Powerful Technologies Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Powerful Technologies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.