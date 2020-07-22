Powerful Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
10.02
10.02
1.84
0.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-11.37
15.34
10.76
1.39
Net Worth
-1.35
25.36
12.6
1.6
Minority Interest
Debt
12.82
12.72
6.83
6.1
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
11.47
38.08
19.43
7.7
Fixed Assets
0.22
0.35
0.61
0.33
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.44
0.44
0
0
Networking Capital
10.7
37.11
18.79
7.37
Inventories
1.52
19.06
17.36
8.35
Inventory Days
36.31
85.58
Sundry Debtors
13.84
26.15
11.89
14.18
Debtor Days
330.64
145.33
Other Current Assets
3.66
4.33
1.13
1.95
Sundry Creditors
-5.28
-9.08
-8.08
-16.29
Creditor Days
126.14
166.96
Other Current Liabilities
-3.04
-3.35
-3.51
-0.82
Cash
0.12
0.2
0.02
0.01
Total Assets
11.48
38.1
19.42
7.71
