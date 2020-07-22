Powerful Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-26.96
0.61
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.07
Tax paid
0
-0.18
Working capital
1.92
Other operating items
Operating
-25.16
Capital expenditure
-0.19
Free cash flow
-25.35
Equity raised
26.78
Investing
0
Financing
7.88
Dividends paid
0
0
Net in cash
9.31
