SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹89.29
Prev. Close₹86.82
Turnover(Lac.)₹630.95
Day's High₹91
Day's Low₹82.47
52 Week's High₹114.79
52 Week's Low₹33.05
Book Value₹8.96
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,017.99
P/E37.08
EPS2.34
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
44.29
44.29
102.68
102.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
77.67
15.83
-42.71
-104.67
Net Worth
121.96
60.12
59.97
-2.23
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.08
1.85
4.83
158.62
yoy growth (%)
-41.36
-61.58
-96.95
-31.29
Raw materials
-0.7
-0.59
-2.61
-137.84
As % of sales
65.08
31.92
54.06
86.89
Employee costs
-0.62
-2.46
-3.68
-5.65
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-5.41
-23.93
-27.19
-35.26
Depreciation
-6.82
-7.52
-7.66
-7.74
Tax paid
0
0
0
-59.85
Working capital
67.82
3.64
-19.75
-111.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-41.36
-61.58
-96.95
-31.29
Op profit growth
-90.43
-14.56
370.82
-285.67
EBIT growth
-77.56
-12.53
150.09
222.91
Net profit growth
-77.38
-12.89
-85.63
450.14
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
54.57
22.91
44.95
1.09
1.86
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
54.57
22.91
44.95
1.09
1.86
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.61
1.94
1.3
3.14
0.99
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,397.65
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,700
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,824.7
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,544.7
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,337.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Independent Director
K Gayathri Upadhyayula
Non Executive Director
Lakshmanarao Kakarala
Chairman & Managing Director
Kaushik Yalamanchili
Independent Director
Srinivas Rao Kolli
Independent Director
Venkata Naga Lavanya Kandala
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
A L Sowjanya
Whole-time Director
Sivanand Swamy Mitikiri
Additional Director
Subhash Lingareddi
Additional Director
Deepayan Mohanthy
Chairman & Additional Director
P V Ramesh Babu
Reports by MIC Electronics Ltd
Summary
MIC Electronics Limited (MICEL), an ISO 9001: 2000 certified company was born as a brainchild of talented professionals at Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh on 17th May 1988 to manufacture Electronic Display Systems. Now, MICEL is a global leader in the design, development & manufacturing of LED (Light Emitting Diode) Video Displays, high-end Electronic and Telecommunication equipment and development of Telecom software. It has marked presence in the highly dynamic domains of LED Video Display (indoor / outdoor / mobile), Graphics and Text Displays, LED Lighting Solutions, Embedded, System and Telecom software and Communication & Electronic Products. Headquartered at Hyderabad, the company has nation wide presence and to meet the demand of its products worldwide, it has offices in Australia, Dubai and USA.As in the year of inception itself, MICEL made supply of Multi-colour & Multi-lingual LED Displays for On-line Train Information display to South Central Railways. During the year 1993, the company achieved Recognition from Ministry of Science & Technology for in house R&D unit. In the same year, stated to supply Multi-colour, Day & Night display to M/s Larsen & Toubro Limited for installation at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai. MICEL had revolutionized the Telecom software and IT services by venturing into this domain in the year 1994 and also during the same year, MIC ventured into exports of its products and services in 1994, the first export of multi-colour LED Display System
The MIC Electronics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹83.73 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of MIC Electronics Ltd is ₹2017.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of MIC Electronics Ltd is 37.08 and 9.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a MIC Electronics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of MIC Electronics Ltd is ₹33.05 and ₹114.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
MIC Electronics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 166.16%, 3 Years at 51.54%, 1 Year at 156.86%, 6 Month at -8.79%, 3 Month at -11.54% and 1 Month at -5.59%.
