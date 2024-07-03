iifl-logo-icon 1
MIC Electronics Ltd Share Price

83.73
(-3.56%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:24:59 PM

  • Open89.29
  • Day's High91
  • 52 Wk High114.79
  • Prev. Close86.82
  • Day's Low82.47
  • 52 Wk Low 33.05
  • Turnover (lac)630.95
  • P/E37.08
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value8.96
  • EPS2.34
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,017.99
  • Div. Yield0
MIC Electronics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

89.29

Prev. Close

86.82

Turnover(Lac.)

630.95

Day's High

91

Day's Low

82.47

52 Week's High

114.79

52 Week's Low

33.05

Book Value

8.96

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,017.99

P/E

37.08

EPS

2.34

Divi. Yield

0

MIC Electronics Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

23 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

23 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Jul, 2024

MIC Electronics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

MIC Electronics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:43 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.46%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.46%

Non-Promoter- 4.76%

Institutions: 4.76%

Non-Institutions: 28.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

MIC Electronics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

44.29

44.29

102.68

102.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

77.67

15.83

-42.71

-104.67

Net Worth

121.96

60.12

59.97

-2.23

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1.08

1.85

4.83

158.62

yoy growth (%)

-41.36

-61.58

-96.95

-31.29

Raw materials

-0.7

-0.59

-2.61

-137.84

As % of sales

65.08

31.92

54.06

86.89

Employee costs

-0.62

-2.46

-3.68

-5.65

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-5.41

-23.93

-27.19

-35.26

Depreciation

-6.82

-7.52

-7.66

-7.74

Tax paid

0

0

0

-59.85

Working capital

67.82

3.64

-19.75

-111.12

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-41.36

-61.58

-96.95

-31.29

Op profit growth

-90.43

-14.56

370.82

-285.67

EBIT growth

-77.56

-12.53

150.09

222.91

Net profit growth

-77.38

-12.89

-85.63

450.14

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

54.57

22.91

44.95

1.09

1.86

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

54.57

22.91

44.95

1.09

1.86

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.61

1.94

1.3

3.14

0.99

MIC Electronics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,397.65

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,700

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,824.7

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,544.7

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,337.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT MIC Electronics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

K Gayathri Upadhyayula

Non Executive Director

Lakshmanarao Kakarala

Chairman & Managing Director

Kaushik Yalamanchili

Independent Director

Srinivas Rao Kolli

Independent Director

Venkata Naga Lavanya Kandala

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

A L Sowjanya

Whole-time Director

Sivanand Swamy Mitikiri

Additional Director

Subhash Lingareddi

Additional Director

Deepayan Mohanthy

Chairman & Additional Director

P V Ramesh Babu

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by MIC Electronics Ltd

Summary

MIC Electronics Limited (MICEL), an ISO 9001: 2000 certified company was born as a brainchild of talented professionals at Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh on 17th May 1988 to manufacture Electronic Display Systems. Now, MICEL is a global leader in the design, development & manufacturing of LED (Light Emitting Diode) Video Displays, high-end Electronic and Telecommunication equipment and development of Telecom software. It has marked presence in the highly dynamic domains of LED Video Display (indoor / outdoor / mobile), Graphics and Text Displays, LED Lighting Solutions, Embedded, System and Telecom software and Communication & Electronic Products. Headquartered at Hyderabad, the company has nation wide presence and to meet the demand of its products worldwide, it has offices in Australia, Dubai and USA.As in the year of inception itself, MICEL made supply of Multi-colour & Multi-lingual LED Displays for On-line Train Information display to South Central Railways. During the year 1993, the company achieved Recognition from Ministry of Science & Technology for in house R&D unit. In the same year, stated to supply Multi-colour, Day & Night display to M/s Larsen & Toubro Limited for installation at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai. MICEL had revolutionized the Telecom software and IT services by venturing into this domain in the year 1994 and also during the same year, MIC ventured into exports of its products and services in 1994, the first export of multi-colour LED Display System
Company FAQs

What is the MIC Electronics Ltd share price today?

The MIC Electronics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹83.73 today.

What is the Market Cap of MIC Electronics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of MIC Electronics Ltd is ₹2017.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of MIC Electronics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of MIC Electronics Ltd is 37.08 and 9.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of MIC Electronics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a MIC Electronics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of MIC Electronics Ltd is ₹33.05 and ₹114.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of MIC Electronics Ltd?

MIC Electronics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 166.16%, 3 Years at 51.54%, 1 Year at 156.86%, 6 Month at -8.79%, 3 Month at -11.54% and 1 Month at -5.59%.

What is the shareholding pattern of MIC Electronics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of MIC Electronics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.46 %
Institutions - 4.77 %
Public - 28.77 %

