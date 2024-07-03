Summary

MIC Electronics Limited (MICEL), an ISO 9001: 2000 certified company was born as a brainchild of talented professionals at Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh on 17th May 1988 to manufacture Electronic Display Systems. Now, MICEL is a global leader in the design, development & manufacturing of LED (Light Emitting Diode) Video Displays, high-end Electronic and Telecommunication equipment and development of Telecom software. It has marked presence in the highly dynamic domains of LED Video Display (indoor / outdoor / mobile), Graphics and Text Displays, LED Lighting Solutions, Embedded, System and Telecom software and Communication & Electronic Products. Headquartered at Hyderabad, the company has nation wide presence and to meet the demand of its products worldwide, it has offices in Australia, Dubai and USA.As in the year of inception itself, MICEL made supply of Multi-colour & Multi-lingual LED Displays for On-line Train Information display to South Central Railways. During the year 1993, the company achieved Recognition from Ministry of Science & Technology for in house R&D unit. In the same year, stated to supply Multi-colour, Day & Night display to M/s Larsen & Toubro Limited for installation at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai. MICEL had revolutionized the Telecom software and IT services by venturing into this domain in the year 1994 and also during the same year, MIC ventured into exports of its products and services in 1994, the first export of multi-colour LED Display System

