MIC Electronics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

83.8
(-3.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR MIC Electronics Ltd

MIC Electronics FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-5.41

-23.93

-27.19

-35.26

Depreciation

-6.82

-7.52

-7.66

-7.74

Tax paid

0

0

0

-59.85

Working capital

67.82

3.64

-19.75

-111.12

Other operating items

Operating

55.58

-27.81

-54.6

-213.98

Capital expenditure

-0.44

0

0

4.87

Free cash flow

55.13

-27.8

-54.6

-209.11

Equity raised

-220.26

-310.92

-255.97

126.09

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-13.51

69.57

52.1

51.18

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-178.64

-269.15

-258.48

-31.84

QUICKLINKS FOR MIC Electronics Ltd

