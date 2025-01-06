MIC Electronics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-5.41
-23.93
-27.19
-35.26
Depreciation
-6.82
-7.52
-7.66
-7.74
Tax paid
0
0
0
-59.85
Working capital
67.82
3.64
-19.75
-111.12
Other operating items
Operating
55.58
-27.81
-54.6
-213.98
Capital expenditure
-0.44
0
0
4.87
Free cash flow
55.13
-27.8
-54.6
-209.11
Equity raised
-220.26
-310.92
-255.97
126.09
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-13.51
69.57
52.1
51.18
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-178.64
-269.15
-258.48
-31.84
