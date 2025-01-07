iifl-logo-icon 1
MIC Electronics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1.08

1.85

4.83

158.62

yoy growth (%)

-41.36

-61.58

-96.95

-31.29

Raw materials

-0.7

-0.59

-2.61

-137.84

As % of sales

65.08

31.92

54.06

86.89

Employee costs

-0.62

-2.46

-3.68

-5.65

As % of sales

57.57

132.45

76.23

3.56

Other costs

-1.39

-16

-18.66

-19.4

As % of sales (Other Cost)

128.25

861.17

385.83

12.23

Operating profit

-1.64

-17.2

-20.13

-4.27

OPM

-150.91

-925.55

-416.13

-2.69

Depreciation

-6.82

-7.52

-7.66

-7.74

Interest expense

-0.08

-0.2

-0.06

-24.41

Other income

3.14

0.99

0.66

1.17

Profit before tax

-5.41

-23.93

-27.19

-35.26

Taxes

0

0

0

-59.85

Tax rate

0

0

0

169.7

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-5.41

-23.93

-27.19

-95.12

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.28

-96.19

Net profit

-5.41

-23.93

-27.47

-191.31

yoy growth (%)

-77.38

-12.89

-85.63

450.14

NPM

-496.77

-1,287.97

-567.96

-120.6

