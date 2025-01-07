Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.08
1.85
4.83
158.62
yoy growth (%)
-41.36
-61.58
-96.95
-31.29
Raw materials
-0.7
-0.59
-2.61
-137.84
As % of sales
65.08
31.92
54.06
86.89
Employee costs
-0.62
-2.46
-3.68
-5.65
As % of sales
57.57
132.45
76.23
3.56
Other costs
-1.39
-16
-18.66
-19.4
As % of sales (Other Cost)
128.25
861.17
385.83
12.23
Operating profit
-1.64
-17.2
-20.13
-4.27
OPM
-150.91
-925.55
-416.13
-2.69
Depreciation
-6.82
-7.52
-7.66
-7.74
Interest expense
-0.08
-0.2
-0.06
-24.41
Other income
3.14
0.99
0.66
1.17
Profit before tax
-5.41
-23.93
-27.19
-35.26
Taxes
0
0
0
-59.85
Tax rate
0
0
0
169.7
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-5.41
-23.93
-27.19
-95.12
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.28
-96.19
Net profit
-5.41
-23.93
-27.47
-191.31
yoy growth (%)
-77.38
-12.89
-85.63
450.14
NPM
-496.77
-1,287.97
-567.96
-120.6
