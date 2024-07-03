iifl-logo-icon 1
MIC Electronics Ltd Nine Monthly Results

84.45
(-1.22%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Gross Sales

11.9

30.63

1.08

1.66

3.84

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

11.9

30.63

1.08

1.66

3.84

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.22

0.36

0.79

0.12

1.81

Total Income

13.12

30.99

1.87

1.78

5.65

Total Expenditure

12.83

23.99

4.4

3.97

10.84

PBIDT

0.29

7

-2.53

-2.19

-5.19

Interest

0.63

1.11

0.07

0.03

0.05

PBDT

-0.34

5.89

-2.6

-2.22

-5.24

Depreciation

1.83

1.95

5.12

5.65

5.76

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.03

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.01

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-2.21

3.94

-7.72

-7.87

-11

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-2.21

3.94

-7.72

-7.87

-11

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-2.21

3.94

-7.72

-7.87

-11

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.1

0.72

-0.35

-0.36

-0.5

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

44.29

11.01

44.05

44.05

44.05

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

2.43

22.85

-234.25

-131.92

-135.15

PBDTM(%)

-2.85

19.22

-240.74

-133.73

-136.45

PATM(%)

-18.57

12.86

-714.81

-474.09

-286.45

