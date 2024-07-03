MIC Electronics Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
11.9
30.63
1.08
1.66
3.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
11.9
30.63
1.08
1.66
3.84
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.22
0.36
0.79
0.12
1.81
Total Income
13.12
30.99
1.87
1.78
5.65
Total Expenditure
12.83
23.99
4.4
3.97
10.84
PBIDT
0.29
7
-2.53
-2.19
-5.19
Interest
0.63
1.11
0.07
0.03
0.05
PBDT
-0.34
5.89
-2.6
-2.22
-5.24
Depreciation
1.83
1.95
5.12
5.65
5.76
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.03
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.01
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-2.21
3.94
-7.72
-7.87
-11
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2.21
3.94
-7.72
-7.87
-11
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-2.21
3.94
-7.72
-7.87
-11
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.1
0.72
-0.35
-0.36
-0.5
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
44.29
11.01
44.05
44.05
44.05
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
2.43
22.85
-234.25
-131.92
-135.15
PBDTM(%)
-2.85
19.22
-240.74
-133.73
-136.45
PATM(%)
-18.57
12.86
-714.81
-474.09
-286.45
