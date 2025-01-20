iifl-logo-icon 1
MIC Electronics Ltd Key Ratios

81.1
(0.81%)
Jan 20, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-41.36

-61.58

-96.95

-31.29

Op profit growth

-90.43

-14.54

366.89

-298.11

EBIT growth

-77.56

-12.51

149.33

212.41

Net profit growth

-77.38

-12.87

-85.63

448.26

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-151.08

-926.36

-416.38

-2.72

EBIT margin

-488.88

-1,277.97

-561.14

-6.86

Net profit margin

-497.06

-1,288.78

-568.22

-120.63

RoCE

-23.88

-243.71

-103.3

-8.12

RoNW

2.2

5.15

7.56

-265.47

RoA

-6.07

-61.44

-26.15

-35.69

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.25

-1.09

-1.25

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.55

-1.42

-1.59

-9.03

Book value per share

0.22

-5.8

-4.74

-3.51

Valuation ratios

P/E

-2.64

-0.42

-0.8

0

P/CEPS

-1.18

-0.32

-0.62

-0.53

P/B

2.9

-0.07

-0.21

-1.38

EV/EBIDTA

30.99

-8.84

-7.05

-70.8

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

169.5

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

2,255.94

2,842.96

2,006.46

77.99

Inventory days

8,611.78

9,762.32

3,788.85

188.95

Creditor days

-4,153.53

-1,146.62

-848.19

-108.86

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

59.72

118.2

448.61

0.44

Net debt / equity

6.35

-1.04

-1.1

-1.49

Net debt / op. profit

-19.33

-7.74

-5.72

-26.76

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-65.08

-31.92

-54.06

-86.89

Employee costs

-57.57

-132.45

-76.23

-3.56

Other costs

-128.42

-861.98

-386.08

-12.25

