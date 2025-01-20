Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-41.36
-61.58
-96.95
-31.29
Op profit growth
-90.43
-14.54
366.89
-298.11
EBIT growth
-77.56
-12.51
149.33
212.41
Net profit growth
-77.38
-12.87
-85.63
448.26
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-151.08
-926.36
-416.38
-2.72
EBIT margin
-488.88
-1,277.97
-561.14
-6.86
Net profit margin
-497.06
-1,288.78
-568.22
-120.63
RoCE
-23.88
-243.71
-103.3
-8.12
RoNW
2.2
5.15
7.56
-265.47
RoA
-6.07
-61.44
-26.15
-35.69
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.25
-1.09
-1.25
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.55
-1.42
-1.59
-9.03
Book value per share
0.22
-5.8
-4.74
-3.51
Valuation ratios
P/E
-2.64
-0.42
-0.8
0
P/CEPS
-1.18
-0.32
-0.62
-0.53
P/B
2.9
-0.07
-0.21
-1.38
EV/EBIDTA
30.99
-8.84
-7.05
-70.8
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0
169.5
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
2,255.94
2,842.96
2,006.46
77.99
Inventory days
8,611.78
9,762.32
3,788.85
188.95
Creditor days
-4,153.53
-1,146.62
-848.19
-108.86
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
59.72
118.2
448.61
0.44
Net debt / equity
6.35
-1.04
-1.1
-1.49
Net debt / op. profit
-19.33
-7.74
-5.72
-26.76
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-65.08
-31.92
-54.06
-86.89
Employee costs
-57.57
-132.45
-76.23
-3.56
Other costs
-128.42
-861.98
-386.08
-12.25
