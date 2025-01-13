iifl-logo-icon 1
MIC Electronics Ltd Balance Sheet

80.75
(0.11%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:07:02 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

44.29

44.29

102.68

102.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

77.67

15.83

-42.71

-104.67

Net Worth

121.96

60.12

59.97

-2.23

Minority Interest

Debt

11.65

10.56

1

32.85

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

133.61

70.68

60.97

30.62

Fixed Assets

25.97

43.85

43.79

46.33

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

3.33

3.33

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

44.11

0

0

0

Networking Capital

55.81

22.57

12.9

-16.72

Inventories

8.01

8.34

2.75

1.89

Inventory Days

633.07

Sundry Debtors

25.32

2.31

1.29

3.96

Debtor Days

1,326.43

Other Current Assets

29.62

14.54

11.32

3.56

Sundry Creditors

-3.36

-0.31

-0.42

-0.63

Creditor Days

211.02

Other Current Liabilities

-3.78

-2.31

-2.04

-25.5

Cash

7.74

0.91

0.95

1.01

Total Assets

133.63

70.66

60.97

30.62

