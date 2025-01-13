MIC Electronics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
44.29
44.29
102.68
102.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
77.67
15.83
-42.71
-104.67
Net Worth
121.96
60.12
59.97
-2.23
Minority Interest
Debt
11.65
10.56
1
32.85
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
133.61
70.68
60.97
30.62
Fixed Assets
25.97
43.85
43.79
46.33
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
3.33
3.33
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
44.11
0
0
0
Networking Capital
55.81
22.57
12.9
-16.72
Inventories
8.01
8.34
2.75
1.89
Inventory Days
633.07
Sundry Debtors
25.32
2.31
1.29
3.96
Debtor Days
1,326.43
Other Current Assets
29.62
14.54
11.32
3.56
Sundry Creditors
-3.36
-0.31
-0.42
-0.63
Creditor Days
211.02
Other Current Liabilities
-3.78
-2.31
-2.04
-25.5
Cash
7.74
0.91
0.95
1.01
Total Assets
133.63
70.66
60.97
30.62
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.