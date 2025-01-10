Dear Members,

The Board of Directors are pleased to present your Company’s 36th Board’s Report on the Company’s business and operations, together with the audited financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Financial performance

In compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘Act’), and SEBI (Listing Obligations and DisclosureRequirements) Regulations, 2015 (‘Listing Regulations’) the Company has prepared its financial statements as per Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS’) for the FY 2023-24.

The financial highlights of the Company’s operations are as follows:

(Amount in Rs Lakhs)

Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 Total Income 5656.61 779.75 Total Expenditure 4545.24 765.19 Profit before Tax 1773.44 14.56 Tax expenses/Provision for Tax 4410.54 -- Profit after Tax 6183.88 14.56 Other comprehensive income 0.35 0.40 Transfer to General Reserve - -- Profit available for appropriation - -- Provision for Proposed Dividend - -- Provision for Corporate Tax - --

Performance a) Operations

The total revenue of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 was Rs5656.61 Lakhs as compared to the previous year’s total revenue of Rs 779.75 Lakhs. During this financial year the Company has earned a net profit of Rs 6183.88 Lakhs as against the previous year’s net profit of Rs 14.56 Lakhs.

b) Prospects

During the year under review, the company earned revenue of Rs 4549.90 Lakhs from Passenger Information System (PIS) displays of Indian Railways. Apart from PIS Displays and AMC contracts with Indian Railways, your company is working on project relating to Indian Railways comprising of Public Announcement Passenger Information System (PAPIS) and on EV chargers and Smart Energy Meters.

Change in the nature of business

There was no change in nature of the business of the Company during the financial year ended on March 31, 2024.The Company has three segments i.e., LED Products, Medical & other appliances and Automobiles (EVs).

Share Capital

As of Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024, the authorised share capital of the Company is Rs 75,00,00,000/- (Rupees Seventy-Five Crores Only) divided into 37,50,00,000 (Thirty-Seven Crores Fifty Lakhs only) equity shares of Rs 02/- (Rupees Two Only) each and the paid-up capital is Rs 44,28,92,686/- (Rupees Forty-Four Crores Twenty-Eight Lakhs Ninety-Two Thousand Six Hundred and Eighty-Six Only) divided into 22,14,46,343 (Twenty-Two Crores Fourteen Lakhs Forty-Six Thousand Three Hundred and Forty-Three) equity shares of Rs 02/- (Rupees Two Only) each. On June 26, 2024 Company has allotted 1,95,65,217 Equity Shares to the Foreign Portfolio Investors through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), with the allotment, the authorised share capital of the Company remains same, i.e. Rs 75,00,00,000/- (Rupees Seventy-Five Crores Only) divided into 37,50,00,000 (Thirty-Seven Crores Fifty Lakhs only) equity shares of Rs 02/- (Rupees Two Only) each and the paid-up capital is Rs 48,20,23,120/- (Rupees Forty-Eight Crores Twenty Lakh Twenty-Three Thousand One Hundred and Twenty Only) divided into 24,10,11,560 (Twenty-Four Crores Ten Lakhs Eleven Thousand Five Hundred and Sixty) equity shares of Rs 02/- (Rupees Two Only) each.

Transfer to reserves

For the financial year ended March 31, 2024, the Company has not transferred any amount to General Reserves and Surplus Account.

Dividend

The Company has not declared any dividend during the year.

Buy Back of shares and disinvestment

The Company has not bought back any of its securities during the year under review and however, the Company has divested it’s entire stake from M/s. Bikewo Green Tech Private Limited, the erstwhile subsidiary of the Company on November 11, 2023.

Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS)

The Company has adopted Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) with effect from April 1, 2017 pursuant to Ministryof Corporate Affairs’ notification of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015. The financial statements of the Company, forming part of the Annual Report, have been prepared and presented in accordance with all the material aspectsof the Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS’) as notified under section 133 of the Companies Act 2013 read withthe Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 (by Ministry of Corporate Affairs (‘MCA’)) and relevant amendment rules issued thereafter and guidelines issued by the Securities Exchange Board of India ("SEBI").

Transfer of unclaimed Dividend(s)/ Shares to Investor Education and Protection Fund

During the FY 2023-24, there was no unpaid/ unclaimed dividend pertaining to FY 2015-16 to be transferred to the Investors Education and Protection Fund (‘IEPF’) Account established by the Central Government.

Pursuant to the provisions of Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016, as amended, the shares on which dividend remains unpaid / unclaimed for seven consecutive years or more shall be transferred to the Investor’s Education and Protection Fund (‘IEPF’) after giving due notices to the concerned shareholders, which is not applicable to the Company during the year.

Unclaimed securities demat suspense account

There were no unclaimed securities to be kept in the de-mat suspense account.

Deposits

The Company has not accepted any deposits from public in terms of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and as such, no amount on account of principal or interest on public deposits was outstanding as on the date of the balance sheet for the FY 2023-24.

Significant and material orders passed by the regulators

During the FY 2023-24, there were no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and Company’s operations in future.

Material changes and commitments

There were no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company between the end of the financial year March 31, 2024 to which the financial statements relates and the date of signing of this report.

Board of Directors

During the start and end of the FY 2023-24, the following are the Directors on the Board of the Company.

S.No. Name of the Director DIN Designation 1 Mr. Kaushik Yalamanchili 07334243 Managing Director 2 Mr. Siva Lakshmana Rao Kakarala 03641564 Non-Executive Director 3 Mr. Sivanand Swamy Mitikiri1 10166966 Whole-time Director 4 Mr. Srinivas Rao Kolli 07980993 Independent Director 5 Mrs. Karuna Gayathri Upadhyayula 07901195 Independent Director 6 Mrs. Sabitha Ghanta2 07996656 Independent Director 7 Mr. Subhash Lingareddi Somod3 09501374 Independent Director 8 Mrs. Venkata Naga Lavanya Kandala4 07891405 Independent Director 9 Mr. ManideepKatepalli5 07840019 Independent Director

1

Mr. Sivanand Swamy Mitikiri was appointed as Whole-time Director w.e.f. May 27, 2023.

2Mrs. Sabitha Ghanta was appointed as Director w.e.f. November 11, 2023.

3

Mr. Subhash Lingareddi Somod was appointed as Director w.e.f. January 05, 2024.

4Mrs. Venkata Naga Lavanya Kandala was resigned as Director w.e.f. November 11, 2023.

5Mr. Manideep Katepalli was resigned as Director w.e.f. May 26, 2023.

The Board of Directors in their meeting held on November 11, 2023 appointed Mrs.Sabitha Ghanta holding DIN: 07996656, and on January 05, 2024 appointed Mr. Subhash Lingareddi Somod as Additional Directors in the Independent Director category, subject to the approval of members within a period of 3 (three) months from the date of their appointment.

The members thorough a postal ballot dated February 06, 2024 approved the appointment of Mrs. Sabitha Ghanta and Mr. Subhash Lingareddi Somod as Directors of the Company in the Independent Director category for a period of five years.

Further, the Board of Directors, in their meeting held on May 26, 2023 appointed Mr. Sivanand Swamy Mitikiri, holding DIN: 10166966, as Additional Director and Whole-time Director in the professional category for a period of one year i.e. from May 27, 2023 to May 26, 2024, and the members in the 35th AGM held on August 18, 2023 approved the appointment of Mr. Sivanand Swamy Mitikiri. Further, the Board of Directors in their meeting held on January 05, 2024, has reappointed Mr. Sivanand Swamy Mitikiri as Whole-time Director for another period of 3 years and, the members thorough a postal ballot dated February 06, 2024 approved the appointment of Mr. Sivanand Swamy Mitikiri as whole-time Director of the Company for a period of 3 years from May 27, 2024, to May 26, 2027.

As on the report date, Mr. Deepayan Mohanty (DIN: 00196042) was appointed as an Independent Director w.e.f. August 10, 2024.

Key Managerial Personnel

During the FY 2023-24, the Company is having the following KMPs

1. Mr. Kaushik Yalamanchili – Managing Director

2. Mr. Sivanand Swamy Mitikiri – Whole - time Director1

3. Mr. Kalidindi Satyanarayana Raju – Chief Executive Officer2

4. Mr. Muralikrishnan Sadasivan Madurai – Chief Financial Officer

5. Mrs. Lakshmi Sowjanya Alla – Company Secretary3

6. Mr. Sivanand Swamy Mitikiri – Company Secretary4

7. Mr. Srinivasan Arunachalam – Chief Executive Officer5

1Mr. Sivanand Swamy Mitikiri was appointed as Whole-time Director w.e.f. May 27, 2023.

2Mr. Kalidindi Satyanarayana Raju was appointed as Chief Executive Officer w.e.f. July 20, 2023 and later resigned w.e.f July 10, 2024.

3Mrs. Lakshmi Sowjanya Alla was appointed as Company Secretary w.e.f. May 27, 2023.

4Mr. Sivanand Swamy Mitikiri was resigned as Company Secretary w.e.f. May 26, 2023. 5Mr. Srinivasan Arunachalam was resigned as Chief Executive Officer w.e.f. July 20, 2023.

As on the report date Mr. Venumuddala Vivek Reddy was appointed as Chief Operating Officer (COO) w.e.f July 23, 2024 and Mr. Rakshith Mathur was appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) w.e.f. August 01, 2024.

Declaration by the Independent Directors

The Company has received declarations from all independent directors of the Company confirming that they continue to meet the criteria of independence, as prescribed under Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013, rules made there under and SEBI LODR and other Regulations. The Independent Directors have also confirmed that they have complied with the Company’s code of conduct.

Policy on Directors’ appointment and remuneration and other details

The Board has, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, framed a policy for selection and appointment of Directors and Senior Management personnel and fix their remuneration. The detailed policy is available on the Company’s website at www.mic. co.in.

Annual Board Evaluation

The board of directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, board committees and individual directors pursuant to the provisions of the Act and the corporate governance requirements as prescribed by Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations"). performance of the board was evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from all the directors on the basis of the criteria such as the board composition and structure, effectiveness of board processes, information and functioning, etc.

The performance of the committees was evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from the committee members on the basis of the criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc.

The board and the nomination and remuneration committee reviewed the performance of the individual directors on the basis of the criteria such as the contribution of the individual director to the board and committee meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings, etc. In addition, the chairman was also evaluated on the key aspects of his role.

In a separate meeting of independent directors, performance of non-independent directors, performance of the board as a whole and performance of the chairman was evaluated, taking into account the views of executive directors and non-executive directors. The same was discussed in the board meeting that followed the meeting of the independent directors, at which the performance of the board, its committees and individual directors was also discussed. Performance evaluation of independent directors was done by the entire board, excluding the independent director being evaluated.

Criteria for Performance Evaluation: a. Ability of the candidates to devote sufficient time and attention to his professional obligations as Independent Director for informed and balanced decision making. b. Adherence to the Code of Conduct in letter and in spirit by the Independent Directors. c. Bringing objectivity and independence of view to the Board’s discussions in relation to the Company’s strategy, performance, and risk management d. Statutory Compliance and ensuring high standards of financial probity and Corporate Governance e. Responsibility towards requirements under the Companies Act, 2013, Responsibilities of the Board and accountability under the Director’s Responsibility Statement.

Familiarisation Programme

A handbook covering the role, functions, duties and responsibilities and the details of the compliance requirements expected from the Directors under the Act, and relevant Regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 were given and explained to the Directors.

The newly appointed Directors are given induction and orientation with respect to Company’s Vision, Core purpose, Core Values and Business operations. In addition, detailed presentations were made by Senior Management Personnel on business environment, performance of the Company at every Board Meeting.

The above initiatives help the Directors to understand the Company, its business and the regulatory framework in which the Company operates and enables the Directors to fulfil their role/responsibility.

Details of Familiarization Programme for the Independent Directors are uploaded on the website of the Companyat www.mic.co.in

Particulars in respect of conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo

The information on Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings and outgo required to be disclosed under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is enclosed as Annexure-I forming part of this Report.

Subsidiary, Associate and Joint Venture Companies

As on March 31, 2024, your Company doesn’t have any subsidiary, however the company divested its entire stake in the erstwhile subsidiary M/s. Bikewo Green Tech Private Limited on November 11, 2023.

As on report date the Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary M/s. SOA Electronics Trading LLC, in Dubai, UAE on May 22, 2024.

Performance and financial position of each of the subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures:

As per Rule 8 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, a Report on the performance and financial position of each of the subsidiaries, associates and joint venture companies of the Company is not applicable for the period under review.

Related Party Transactions

All transactions entered with Related Parties for the year under review were on arm’s length basis and in the ordinary course of business. There were no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. All Related Party Transactions were placed before the Audit Committee and also the Board for approval, wherever required. Prior omnibus approval of the Audit Committee was obtained for the transactions which are of a foreseeable and repetitive nature. A statement giving details of all related party transactions entered into pursuant to the omnibus approval so granted were placed before the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors on a quarterly basis. The Company has developed a Policy on Related Party Transactions for the purpose of identification and monitoring of such transactions. The policy on Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board was uploaded on the Company’s website www.mic.co.in.

The particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties referred to in sub-section (1) of section 188 is prepared in Form AOC-2 pursuant to clause (h) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and the same is enclosed as Annexure-II forming part of this Report.

Statement of Particulars of Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel / Employees:

Information required pursuant to Section 197 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is provided along with a statement containing, inter alia, names of employees employed throughout the financial year and in receipt of remuneration of Rs. 102 lakhs or more, employees employed for part of the year and in receipt of Rs. 80.50 lakhs or more per annum, pursuant to Rule 5(2) the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is enclosed as Annexure-III forming part of this Report.

Statutory Auditors

At the 33rd AGM held on December 27, 2021, the members approved the appointment of M/s. Bhavani & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 012139S) as Statutory Auditors of the company to hold office for a period of five consecutive years from the conclusion of 33rd AGM till the conclusion of the 38th AGM to be held in the year 2028. The requirement to place the matter relating to appointment of auditors for ratification by Members at every AGM has been removed by the Companies (Amendment) Act, 2017 with effect from May 07, 2018. Accordingly, no resolution is being proposed for ratification of appointment of statutory auditors at the ensuing AGM.

Auditors’ Report

(a) Statutory Auditors Report

The Board of Directors in its meeting held on May 21, 2024 duly reviewed the Statutory Auditor’s Report on the Accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024 and has noted there were no qualifications/emphasis of the matter and hence no management replies were required to be given.

(b) Internal Auditors

During the year under review, the Company has appointed M/s. RKSB & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Hyderabad as internal auditors to review internal controlsand operating systems and procedures as per the scope of audit.

The Board of Directors, on recommendation of the Audit Committee appoints/re-appoints the Internal Auditors of your Company every year in compliance with Section 138of the Act read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(c) Cost Auditors

Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, the maintenance of cost records is not applicable to the company for the year under review.

(d) Cost Audit Records

Appointment of Cost Auditors is not applicable as the turnover is less than applicable limit and hence maintenance of cost records was not applicable to the Company.

(e) Secretarial Auditors and Report

The Board has appointed Mr. Y Ravi Prasada Reddy proprietor of M/s. RPR & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 who had given their consent and eligibility to act as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company. The Secretarial Audit for the financial year ended March 31,2024, was carried out by M/s. RPR & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries. The Report given by the Secretarial Auditors in Form MR-3 is enclosed as Annexure-IV and forms integral part of this Report. The Board of Directors in its meeting held on July 23, 2024 duly reviewed the Secretarial Auditors Report for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Pursuant to Regulation 34(3) and Schedule V Para C clause(10)(i) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Company has obtained a certificate on non-disqualification of directors from Mr. Y Ravi Prasada Reddy, (Membership No.:FCS 5783), Proprietor of M/s. RPR & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries (PCS Registration No. 5360) which is enclosed as Annexure-IV(A) and forms integral of this Report.

In terms of the amended SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company had obtained the Secretarial Compliance certificate for the FY 2023-24 from M/s. RPR & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries which is enclosed as Annexure-IV(B) and forms integral part of this Report and the same was also intimated to the Stock Exchanges where the shares of the Company are listed.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

Since the Company did not have required profits (average net profits for the last three financial years), it was not obligated to contribute towards CSR activities during FY 2023-24. However, the Company is committed to build its CSR capabilities on a sustainable basis and undertake CSR activities as and when the opportunity arises.

The Annual Report on Corporate Social Responsibility u/s 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not required to be given as the Company was not required to contribute towards CSR activities during FY 2023-24.

Management Discussion and Analysis Report

In terms of the provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations &Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time, the Management’s Discussion and Analysis Report for the year ended March 31, 2024 is enclosed as Annexure-V and forms integral of this Report.

Corporate Governance

Corporate governance is an ethically driven business process that is committed to values aimed at enhancing an organization’s brand and reputation. This is ensured by taking ethical business decisions and conducting business with a firm commitment to values, while meeting stakeholders’ expectations. It is imperative that your company’s affairs are managed in a fair and transparent manner. This is vital to gain and retain the trust of the stakeholders.

The Report on corporate governance for the year ended March 31, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is enclosed as Annexure-VI and forms integral of this Report.

Auditors’ certificate on Corporate Governance

As required by SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the auditor’s certificate on corporate governance regarding the compliance of conditions forms integral of this Report.

Statement containing additional information as required under Schedule V of the Companies Act, 2013

A statement containing additional information as required under Clause IV of Section II of Part II of Schedule V of the Companies Act, 2013 is provided in the Report on Corporate Governance, which forms part of this Annual Report.

Risk Management

During the year, the risk assessment parameters were reviewed. The audit committee reviewed the element of risks and the steps taken to mitigate the risks. In the opinion of the Board, there are no major elements of risk which have the potential of threatening the existenceof the Company. The audit committee provides the framework of Risk Management by describing mechanisms for the proactive identification and prioritization of risks based on the scanning of the external environment and continuous monitoring of internal risk factors.

Analysis of the risks identified is carried out by way of focused discussion at the meetings of the Board. The robust governance structure has also helped in the integration of the Enterprise Risk Management process with the Company’s strategy and planning processes where emerging risks are used as inputs in the strategy and planning process. Identified risks are used as one of the key inputs in the strategy and business plan.

Internal Financial Control Systems and their adequacy

The Company has an Internal Control System, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations.

Various Audit Systems in the Company monitors and evaluates the efficacy and adequacy of internal control system in the Company, its compliance with operating systems, accounting procedures and policies of the Company. Based on the audit reports, Company undertakes corrective actions in respective areas and strengthens the control. Significant audit observations and corrective actions thereon are presented to the Audit Committee of the Board periodically.

The Board of Directors of the Company have adopted various policies like Related Party Transactions policy, Whistle Blower Policy and such other procedures for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business for safeguarding its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information. The details in respect of internal financial control and their adequacy are included in the management discussion & analysis, which forms part of this report.

Financial Statements

The Financial Statements of the Company for FY 2023-24, are prepared incompliance with the applicable provisions of the Act and as stipulated under Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations as well as inaccordance with the Indian Accounting Standards notified under the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules,2015. The Audited Financial Statements together with the Auditors Report thereon forms part of this Annual Report.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 136 of the Act, the Financial Statements of the Company, along with relevant documents are available on the website of the Company. The annual accounts of the subsidiary and related detailed information will be made available to investors seeking information till the date of the ensuing 36th AGM of the Company.

Listing of Company’s Equity Shares

The Company’s Equity shares were listed with M/s. BSE Limited and M/s. National Stock Exchange of India Limited (Stock Exchanges).

Whistle blower Policy

The Company has adopted a Whistle-blower Policy to provide a formal mechanism to the Directors, Employees and its Stakeholders to report their concerns about unethical behaviour, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Company’s Code of Conduct. Protected disclosures can be made by a whistle-blower through several channels.

The Policy provides for adequate safeguards against victimisation of employees who avail of the mechanism and also provides for direct access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee. No personnel of the Company have been denied access to the Audit Committee.

The Whistle-blower Policy also facilitates all employees of the Company to report any instance of leak of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information. The Policy is also posted on the website of the Company at www.mic.co.in

Reporting of Fraud

During the year under review, the Statutory Auditors,Internal Auditors and Secretarial Auditors have not reported any instances of frauds committed in the Company by its Officers or Employees, to the Audit Committee under Section 143(12) of the Act, details of which need to be mentioned in this Report.

Declaration as per Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2013

During the year, the statutory auditors and secretarial auditors have not reported any instances of frauds committed by or against the Company by its Directors/Officers/ Employees to the Audit Committee or Board under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there of. Therefore, no details are required to be disclosed under Section 134 (3) (ca) of the Act.

Annual Return

As required under section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 (as amended), a copy of the Annual Return of the Company for the FY 2023-24 will be placed on the website of the Company at www.mic.co.in

Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace

The Company has adopted policy on Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace in accordance with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. The internal complaints committee was duly constituted as required. During the financial year ended March 31, 2024, the Company has not received any Complaints pertaining to Sexual Harassment.

Particulars of Loans, Guarantees or Securities or Investments

The Company’s outstanding unsecured loan to M/s. Swift Vitthiya Samavesh Pvt Ltd as on March 31, 2024 was Rs 173.67 Lakhs.

There is no investment made by the Company during the year under review, Company has divested its entire investment from the erstwhile subsidiary M/s. Bikewo Green Tech Private Limited on November 11, 2023.

Managing Director (MD) & Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Certification

The Managing Director & Chief Financial Officer of the Company have given annual certification on financial reporting and internal controls to the Board in terms of Regulation 17(8) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the FY 2023-24.

They had also given quarterly certification on financial results while placing the quarterly results before the Board in terms of Regulation 33(2)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The annual certificate given by the Managing Director & Chief Financial Officer of the Company forms integral part of this report.

Meetings of the Board of Directors and its Committees during the Financial Year 2023-24

During the year under review, the Board convened six (6) meetings. The dates of the meetings are May 26, 2023, July 20, 2023, September 06, 2023, November 11, 2023, January 05, 2024 and February 06, 2024.

The details were disclosed in the Report on Corporate Governance which forms part of this Annual Report. The intervening gap between any two meetings was within the prescribed period.

All the recommendations made by committees of the Board including the Audit Committee were accepted by the Board. A detailed update on the Board, its composition, detailed charter including terms and reference of various Board Committees, number of Board and Committee meetings held during FY 2023-24 and attendance of the Directors at each meeting is provided in the Report on Corporate Governance, which forms part of this Report.

Committees of the Board

The Composition of Audit Committee, Nomination & Remuneration Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee and Management Committee are mentioned in the Report on Corporate Governance.

Nomination and remuneration policy

The Board has on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee framed a policy which lays down a framework in relation to selection, appointment and remuneration to Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management of the Company. The details of Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Policy are stated in the Corporate Governance Report.

Human Resources

The management believes that competent and committed human resources are vitally important to attain success in the organisation. In line with this philosophy, utmost care is being exercised to attract quality resources and suitable training is imparted on various skill sets and behaviour. Various initiatives were undertaken to enhance the competitive spirit and encourage bonding teamwork among the employees, which resulted to uninterrupted operations of the Company and could achieve the targeted growth in the performance of the Company.

Insurance

All properties and insurable interests of the Company including buildings, plant and machinery and stocks have been fully insured.

Revision of Financial Statements

There was no revision of the financial statements for the year under review.

Compliance with SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

In compliance with SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Company has signed uniform listing agreement with M/s. BSE Limited and M/s. National Stock Exchange of India Limited and framed the required policies which are available on Companys website i.e.,www.mic.co.in

• Board Diversity Policy

• Policy on preservation of Documents

• Policy for determining material subsidiaries

• Whistle Blower Policy

• Familiarisation programme for non-executive directors

• Sexual Harassment Policy

• Policy on related party transactions

• Code of Conduct and Ethics

• Nomination and Remuneration Policy

• Policy to determine materiality

• Code for prohibition of insider trading

• Code of fair disclosure

• EOHS Policy

• Code of conduct and ethics

• Policy on prevention of Sexual Harassment.

Non-Executive Directors Compensation and disclosures

None of the Independent / Non-Executive Directors has any pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company which in the Judgment of the Board may affect the independence of the Directors. The details of sitting fee paid were given in the Report on Corporate Governance.

Industry Based Disclosure

The Company is not a NBFC or Housing Company etc., and hence Industry based disclosures is not required.

Event Based Disclosure

1. Issue of sweat equity share: The Company has not issued any sweat equity shares during the year under review and hence no information as per provisions of Section 54(1)(d) of the Act read with Rule 8(13) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014.

2. Issue of shares with differential rights: The Company has not issued any shares with differential rights and hence no information as per provisions of Section 43(a)(ii) of the Act read with Rule 4(4) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014.

3. Issue of shares under employee’s stock option scheme: The Company has not issued any equity shares under Employees Stock Option Scheme during the year under review and hence no information as per provisions of Section 62(1)(b) of the Act is required to be given.

4. Disclosure on purchase by company or giving of loans by it for purchase of its shares: The Company did not purchase or give any loans for purchase of its shares.

5. Preferential Allotment of Shares: The Company has not issued any securities during the year under review.

Employees Stock Options

No employee was issued Stock Option, during the year equal to or exceeding 1% of the issued capital of the Company at the time of grant.

Directors’ Responsibility Statement

Pursuant to the requirement under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to the Directors Responsibility Statement, the Board of Directors of the Company hereby confirms:

i. In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

ii. Such accounting policies as mentioned in the notes to the financial statements have been selected and applied consistently and judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent made so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year 2023-24 and of the statement of profit of the Company for that period;

iii. Proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

iv. The annual accounts for the year 2023-24 have been prepared on a going concern basis.

v. Proper internal financial controls were in place and the financial controls were adequate and were operating effectively.

That, a system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws were in place and were adequate and operating effectively.

Appreciation

The board wish to place on record its appreciation to employees at all levels for their hard work, dedication and commitment. The enthusiasm and unstinting efforts of the employees have enabled the Company to streamline all the pending compliances and thereby to have a fresh start for the Company.

Cautionary Statement

Statements in this Report, particularly those which relate to Management Discussion and Analysis as explained in the Corporate Governance Report, describing the Company’s objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may constitute ‘forward looking statements’ within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results might differ materially from those either expressed or implied in the statement depending on the circumstances.

Acknowledgement

The board take this opportunity to place on record their sincere thanks to the suppliers, customers, strategic partners, Banks and Financial Institutions, Insurance Companies, Central and State Government, Indian Railways, stakeholders and the shareholders for their support and cooperation extended to the Company from time to time. The board is pleased to record its appreciation of the sincere and dedicated services of the employees and workmen at all levels.

