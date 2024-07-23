Outcome of the Board Meeting held today The Record date will be Friday, August 23, 2024 for taking record of members of the Company for the purpose of 36th AGM of the Company scheduled to be held on August 27, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/07/2024) Preponement of Record Date from Friday, August 23, 2024 to Wednesday, August 21, 2024 for the purpose of 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. at the Registered Office of the Company. Preponement of Record Date from Friday, August 23, 2024 to Wednesday, August 21, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/07/2024) Revision in Book Closure Dates for the purpose of 36th AGM of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024) Proceedings of the 36th AGM held today Proceedings of the 36th AGM of the Company held today (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.08.2024)