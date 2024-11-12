iifl-logo-icon 1
MIC Electronics CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
MIC ELECTRONICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider approve and take on record the Un-Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024. Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting15 Oct 20247 Oct 2024
MIC ELECTRONICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider the appointment of an additional director of the company and to reconstitute the committees of the board. Enclosed is the outcome of the Board Meeting held today. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/10/2024)
Board Meeting23 Jul 202416 Jul 2024
MIC ELECTRONICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. b) To consider the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors for the quarter ended June 30 2024. c) To consider and approve the Boards Report together with annexures for the FY 2023-24. d) To fix time date and venue of the 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company and approve the Notice of 36th AGM for the FY 2023-24. e) To appoint the Scrutinizer for 36th AGM of the Company. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/07/2024)
Board Meeting21 May 202410 May 2024
MIC ELECTRONICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider approve and take on record the audited financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024)
Board Meeting6 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
MIC ELECTRONICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations (LODR) 2015 we wish to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday February 6 2024 inter alia to transact the following item(s) of business: 1. To consider approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine-months ended December 31 2023. Approved the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2023 and took note of the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:06/02/2024)

