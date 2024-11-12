Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

MIC ELECTRONICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider approve and take on record the Un-Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024. Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Oct 2024 7 Oct 2024

MIC ELECTRONICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider the appointment of an additional director of the company and to reconstitute the committees of the board. Enclosed is the outcome of the Board Meeting held today. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/10/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Jul 2024 16 Jul 2024

MIC ELECTRONICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. b) To consider the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors for the quarter ended June 30 2024. c) To consider and approve the Boards Report together with annexures for the FY 2023-24. d) To fix time date and venue of the 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company and approve the Notice of 36th AGM for the FY 2023-24. e) To appoint the Scrutinizer for 36th AGM of the Company. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/07/2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 10 May 2024

MIC ELECTRONICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider approve and take on record the audited financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024