MIC Electronics Ltd Summary

MIC Electronics Limited (MICEL), an ISO 9001: 2000 certified company was born as a brainchild of talented professionals at Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh on 17th May 1988 to manufacture Electronic Display Systems. Now, MICEL is a global leader in the design, development & manufacturing of LED (Light Emitting Diode) Video Displays, high-end Electronic and Telecommunication equipment and development of Telecom software. It has marked presence in the highly dynamic domains of LED Video Display (indoor / outdoor / mobile), Graphics and Text Displays, LED Lighting Solutions, Embedded, System and Telecom software and Communication & Electronic Products. Headquartered at Hyderabad, the company has nation wide presence and to meet the demand of its products worldwide, it has offices in Australia, Dubai and USA.As in the year of inception itself, MICEL made supply of Multi-colour & Multi-lingual LED Displays for On-line Train Information display to South Central Railways. During the year 1993, the company achieved Recognition from Ministry of Science & Technology for in house R&D unit. In the same year, stated to supply Multi-colour, Day & Night display to M/s Larsen & Toubro Limited for installation at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai. MICEL had revolutionized the Telecom software and IT services by venturing into this domain in the year 1994 and also during the same year, MIC ventured into exports of its products and services in 1994, the first export of multi-colour LED Display System was made to Jeddah, Soudi Arabia. After three years, in 1997, the company made export activity of Multi-colour LED Display system to Alosetar, Kedah, Malaysia. During the period of 1999, MICEL had given its supply of Automated Fault Repair Service (198), a Computer Telephony solution to Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd, Delhi for 11 FRS sites.M/s Satyam Computers Limited became the clientele of the company in the year 2000; MICEL had supplied the first LED Video (basic) Display for supply of solution to AP State government for the Public Information Display and also in the same year Phoenix Telecommunications was merged into the company. The Company bagged a national award for Best R & D in Electronics industry from Department for Scientific & Industrial Research (DSIR), Government of India, in the year 2002. MICs Quality Management System had been in compliance with ISO-9001:2000 certification standards, since the year 2003. In the same year of 2003, the company made a supply of Digital Loop Carrier Systems to M/s Bharat Electronics Limited, Bangalore and installed & commissioned. During the year 2004, Supply of True-color Outdoor LED Video Display system was made to Gujarath Council of Science City, Gandhi Nagar. MICEL had started to export of Mobile Video Display to M/s Systec Retails Solutions Pty Ltd, Durban South Africa in the year of 2005 and also began on-shore software development contracts in the identical year of 2005. During the year 2006, the company had acquired InfoSTEP Inc, USA, to foray into global IT services. MIC Electronics came out with an Initial Public Offerings to rise as much as Rs.76.5 crore in the April of the year 2007. In February 2008, the BOD of the company approved the acquisition of Power Electronics, and an entertainment company engaged in lighting solutions for digital theme parks. In March 2008, MICEL secured an order and license from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation for installation and maintenance of 25 nos. of full color day and night LED Video display boards at 8 metro stations of line-3 worth Rs 450 million. The Company forayed into the South American market in August of the year 2008 with the supply of perimeter display system to famous Barcelona Sports Club (B.S.C) at Guayaquil.The Company developed the first 4mm LED TV for indoor and outdoor applications in 2010. It launched 15 LED lighting products in five categories, installed SIMRAN-based railway passenger information display system across 30 Indian stations; Installed 120-sq. m screens at the Parramatta Club, Australia.M/s. Maave Electronics Pvt Ltd (100% subsidiary) was sold during the financial year 2014-15.