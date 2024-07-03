iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Priti International Ltd Share Price

139.73
(-2.69%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:09:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open144.92
  • Day's High144.92
  • 52 Wk High258
  • Prev. Close143.59
  • Day's Low139
  • 52 Wk Low 122.41
  • Turnover (lac)34.65
  • P/E27.83
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value52.35
  • EPS5.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)186.59
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Priti International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

144.92

Prev. Close

143.59

Turnover(Lac.)

34.65

Day's High

144.92

Day's Low

139

52 Week's High

258

52 Week's Low

122.41

Book Value

52.35

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

186.59

P/E

27.83

EPS

5.16

Divi. Yield

0

Priti International Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Priti International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Priti International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:28 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.59%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.59%

Non-Promoter- 0.48%

Institutions: 0.48%

Non-Institutions: 34.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Priti International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.35

15.87

10.38

2.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

54.09

29.66

11.65

15.18

Net Worth

67.44

45.53

22.03

17.77

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

37.06

23.22

24.2

yoy growth (%)

59.63

-4.06

Raw materials

-27.84

-18.02

-18.63

As % of sales

75.11

77.64

77

Employee costs

-1.13

-0.85

-0.56

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

4.27

3

2.66

Depreciation

-0.19

-0.21

-0.19

Tax paid

-1.19

-0.83

-0.74

Working capital

3.82

-1.61

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

59.63

-4.06

Op profit growth

258.95

-50.88

EBIT growth

42.56

11.41

Net profit growth

42.4

12.72

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Priti International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Priti International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Goverdhan Das Lohiya

Director

Leela Lohiya

Director & CFO

Ritesh Lohiya

Managing Director

Priti Lohiya

Independent Director

Pankaj Baheti

Independent Director

Mahak Singhvi

Company Secretary

Rashi Shrimal

Addtnl Independent Director

Sag Ram

Addtnl Independent Director

Deepak Tak

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Priti International Ltd

Summary

Priti International Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company on June 30, 2017. The Company acquired the ongoing business of M/s Priti International i.e. Proprietorship Concern of its Promoter Priti Lohiya vide Business Succession Agreement dated November 11, 2017. Consequently Business of this proprietorship firm was merged into Priti International Limited. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing and exporting of Handicraft Products. It also deal in manufacturing of wooden, metal and textile based furniture and handicrafts products, upcycling and recycling of various kinds of raw, unusable and waste metal and wooden articles. The products range from solid wooden and metal furniture articles, home furnishing items, creative wooden and metal articles for various uses, textile based products like cushions, pillow covers, rugs and carpets, handbags, travel bags and backpacks, pet products, etc.In 2010, the Company commenced manufacturing of textile based handicrafts at Boranada. Finished products are stored at the separate storage locations of the Company. The Company has separate storage locations at both of its manufacturing facilities i.e. at Basni and Boranada units.The Company came up with a Public Issue in June, 2018 of issuing 7,00,800 Equity Shares by raising capital aggregating to Rs 5.25 Crores.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Priti International Ltd share price today?

The Priti International Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹139.73 today.

What is the Market Cap of Priti International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Priti International Ltd is ₹186.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Priti International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Priti International Ltd is 27.83 and 2.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Priti International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Priti International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Priti International Ltd is ₹122.41 and ₹258 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Priti International Ltd?

Priti International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.86%, 3 Years at 28.39%, 1 Year at -43.55%, 6 Month at 0.79%, 3 Month at 3.06% and 1 Month at -9.07%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Priti International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Priti International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.60 %
Institutions - 0.49 %
Public - 34.92 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Priti International Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.