SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹144.92
Prev. Close₹143.59
Turnover(Lac.)₹34.65
Day's High₹144.92
Day's Low₹139
52 Week's High₹258
52 Week's Low₹122.41
Book Value₹52.35
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)186.59
P/E27.83
EPS5.16
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.35
15.87
10.38
2.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
54.09
29.66
11.65
15.18
Net Worth
67.44
45.53
22.03
17.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
37.06
23.22
24.2
yoy growth (%)
59.63
-4.06
Raw materials
-27.84
-18.02
-18.63
As % of sales
75.11
77.64
77
Employee costs
-1.13
-0.85
-0.56
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
4.27
3
2.66
Depreciation
-0.19
-0.21
-0.19
Tax paid
-1.19
-0.83
-0.74
Working capital
3.82
-1.61
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
59.63
-4.06
Op profit growth
258.95
-50.88
EBIT growth
42.56
11.41
Net profit growth
42.4
12.72
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Goverdhan Das Lohiya
Director
Leela Lohiya
Director & CFO
Ritesh Lohiya
Managing Director
Priti Lohiya
Independent Director
Pankaj Baheti
Independent Director
Mahak Singhvi
Company Secretary
Rashi Shrimal
Addtnl Independent Director
Sag Ram
Addtnl Independent Director
Deepak Tak
Reports by Priti International Ltd
Summary
Priti International Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company on June 30, 2017. The Company acquired the ongoing business of M/s Priti International i.e. Proprietorship Concern of its Promoter Priti Lohiya vide Business Succession Agreement dated November 11, 2017. Consequently Business of this proprietorship firm was merged into Priti International Limited. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing and exporting of Handicraft Products. It also deal in manufacturing of wooden, metal and textile based furniture and handicrafts products, upcycling and recycling of various kinds of raw, unusable and waste metal and wooden articles. The products range from solid wooden and metal furniture articles, home furnishing items, creative wooden and metal articles for various uses, textile based products like cushions, pillow covers, rugs and carpets, handbags, travel bags and backpacks, pet products, etc.In 2010, the Company commenced manufacturing of textile based handicrafts at Boranada. Finished products are stored at the separate storage locations of the Company. The Company has separate storage locations at both of its manufacturing facilities i.e. at Basni and Boranada units.The Company came up with a Public Issue in June, 2018 of issuing 7,00,800 Equity Shares by raising capital aggregating to Rs 5.25 Crores.
The Priti International Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹139.73 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Priti International Ltd is ₹186.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Priti International Ltd is 27.83 and 2.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Priti International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Priti International Ltd is ₹122.41 and ₹258 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Priti International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.86%, 3 Years at 28.39%, 1 Year at -43.55%, 6 Month at 0.79%, 3 Month at 3.06% and 1 Month at -9.07%.
