Priti International Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

139.05
(2.06%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:09:57 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

37.06

23.22

24.2

yoy growth (%)

59.63

-4.06

Raw materials

-27.84

-18.02

-18.63

As % of sales

75.11

77.64

77

Employee costs

-1.13

-0.85

-0.56

As % of sales

3.04

3.68

2.32

Other costs

-5.4

-3.58

-3.47

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.57

15.43

14.35

Operating profit

2.69

0.75

1.52

OPM

7.26

3.23

6.31

Depreciation

-0.19

-0.21

-0.19

Interest expense

-0.02

-0.01

-0.04

Other income

1.8

2.47

1.37

Profit before tax

4.27

3

2.66

Taxes

-1.19

-0.83

-0.74

Tax rate

-27.86

-27.85

-27.89

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.08

2.16

1.92

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

3.08

2.16

1.92

yoy growth (%)

42.4

12.72

NPM

8.31

9.32

7.93

