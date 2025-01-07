Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
37.06
23.22
24.2
yoy growth (%)
59.63
-4.06
Raw materials
-27.84
-18.02
-18.63
As % of sales
75.11
77.64
77
Employee costs
-1.13
-0.85
-0.56
As % of sales
3.04
3.68
2.32
Other costs
-5.4
-3.58
-3.47
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.57
15.43
14.35
Operating profit
2.69
0.75
1.52
OPM
7.26
3.23
6.31
Depreciation
-0.19
-0.21
-0.19
Interest expense
-0.02
-0.01
-0.04
Other income
1.8
2.47
1.37
Profit before tax
4.27
3
2.66
Taxes
-1.19
-0.83
-0.74
Tax rate
-27.86
-27.85
-27.89
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.08
2.16
1.92
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
3.08
2.16
1.92
yoy growth (%)
42.4
12.72
NPM
8.31
9.32
7.93
