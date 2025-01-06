Priti International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
4.27
3
2.66
Depreciation
-0.19
-0.21
-0.19
Tax paid
-1.19
-0.83
-0.74
Working capital
3.82
-1.61
Other operating items
Operating
6.71
0.34
Capital expenditure
0.86
0.14
Free cash flow
7.57
0.48
Equity raised
24.19
19.95
Investing
0.03
3.65
Financing
1.46
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
33.25
24.08
