Priti International Ltd Company Summary

126.49
(-2.61%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Priti International Ltd Summary

Priti International Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company on June 30, 2017. The Company acquired the ongoing business of M/s Priti International i.e. Proprietorship Concern of its Promoter Priti Lohiya vide Business Succession Agreement dated November 11, 2017. Consequently Business of this proprietorship firm was merged into Priti International Limited. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing and exporting of Handicraft Products. It also deal in manufacturing of wooden, metal and textile based furniture and handicrafts products, upcycling and recycling of various kinds of raw, unusable and waste metal and wooden articles. The products range from solid wooden and metal furniture articles, home furnishing items, creative wooden and metal articles for various uses, textile based products like cushions, pillow covers, rugs and carpets, handbags, travel bags and backpacks, pet products, etc.In 2010, the Company commenced manufacturing of textile based handicrafts at Boranada. Finished products are stored at the separate storage locations of the Company. The Company has separate storage locations at both of its manufacturing facilities i.e. at Basni and Boranada units.The Company came up with a Public Issue in June, 2018 of issuing 7,00,800 Equity Shares by raising capital aggregating to Rs 5.25 Crores.

