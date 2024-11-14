|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 Priti International Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|Priti International Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 05, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024. Priti International Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Priti International Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Priti International Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated On: 27/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023
|Board Meeting
|1 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|To consider the proposal of Issue of Equity Shares pursuant to conversion of Convertible Warrants. Priti International Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 01, 2024 for allotment of 2,26,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each pursuant to exercise of 2,26,000 convertible warrants which were issued at a premium of Rs. 88 per warrant having Face value of Rs. 10. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/02/2024)
