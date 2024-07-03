Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹791.05
Prev. Close₹796.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹18.47
Day's High₹797.45
Day's Low₹780.95
52 Week's High₹1,250
52 Week's Low₹674.9
Book Value₹171.47
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,400
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.88
17.88
17.88
17.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
274.31
267.76
217.13
206.12
Net Worth
292.19
285.64
235.01
224
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,005.3
869.63
678.69
540.55
yoy growth (%)
15.6
28.13
25.55
33.51
Raw materials
-633.47
-506.14
-390.18
-315.26
As % of sales
63.01
58.2
57.49
58.32
Employee costs
-99.2
-77.01
-78.85
-57.33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
31.36
48.34
4.12
5.83
Depreciation
-15.46
-15.55
-13.93
-12.37
Tax paid
-8.63
-12.19
-0.14
-1.02
Working capital
38.72
-104.83
-36.86
61.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.6
28.13
25.55
33.51
Op profit growth
-27.19
88.86
17.42
-274.99
EBIT growth
-32.51
122.82
18.13
-180.53
Net profit growth
-55.39
808.72
-17.32
-109.29
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,397.65
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,700
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,824.7
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,544.7
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,337.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
M Padmanabhan
Independent Director
G S Samuel
Independent Director
T R Srinivasan
Independent Director
A Balasubramaniam
Independent Director
Maheshwari Mohan
Non Executive Director
S Khosla
Chairman & Independent Directo
P M Murthy
Independent Director
Smita Anand
Non Executive Director
Promeet Ghosh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Viral Sarvaiya
Non Executive Director
Kaleeswaran Arunachalam
Non Executive Director
Nithiyanandam Anandkumar
Independent Director
Kunnawalkam Elayavali Ranganathan
Summary
Started in 1986, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. (Formerly Know as Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd) is today reckoned among the largest Kitchen Appliances Companies in India, with a large and trusted customer base both in the country and overseas. A pioneer and among the very few integrated manufacturers of Domestic Kitchen Appliances in the country, BGMAL is reputed for Quality and Innovation, with benchmark standards and many industry-first achievements to its credit. The Companys flagship and popular Butterfly brand includes one of the widest range of Domestic Appliances such as LPG Stoves, Mixer Grinders, Table Top Wet Grinders, Stainless Steel & Aluminium Pressure Cookers, Stainless Steel Flasks & Water Bottles, Chimney Hobs, Geysers, Air Coolers, among others.The company has 4 state-of-the-art-manufacturing units, backed by the latest R&D facilities ensure total compliance to standards of excellence in design and quality.The companys products are also exported to the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Japan, Middle East and the East Asian Countries, among others. Their products have been recognized for their quality standards by various international organisations.The company started business in the year 1986 mainly as a trading concern. The commercial production of LPG stoves and Geysers started in October 1987. This was followed by commercial production of Mixer/ Grinders from October 1989. Presently the Company is engaged in manufacture of LPG stoves, Mixer/Grinders
The Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹783 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd is ₹1400.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd is 0 and 4.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd is ₹674.9 and ₹1250 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.82%, 3 Years at -13.02%, 1 Year at -23.45%, 6 Month at -8.46%, 3 Month at -18.55% and 1 Month at -2.64%.
