Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd Share Price

783
(-1.65%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:34:56 AM

  • Open791.05
  • Day's High797.45
  • 52 Wk High1,250
  • Prev. Close796.1
  • Day's Low780.95
  • 52 Wk Low 674.9
  • Turnover (lac)18.47
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value171.47
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,400
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

791.05

Prev. Close

796.1

Turnover(Lac.)

18.47

Day's High

797.45

Day's Low

780.95

52 Week's High

1,250

52 Week's Low

674.9

Book Value

171.47

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,400

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd Corporate Action

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 May, 2024

31 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

25 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Demat Account

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:52 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.00%

Non-Promoter- 4.50%

Institutions: 4.50%

Non-Institutions: 20.49%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.88

17.88

17.88

17.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

274.31

267.76

217.13

206.12

Net Worth

292.19

285.64

235.01

224

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,005.3

869.63

678.69

540.55

yoy growth (%)

15.6

28.13

25.55

33.51

Raw materials

-633.47

-506.14

-390.18

-315.26

As % of sales

63.01

58.2

57.49

58.32

Employee costs

-99.2

-77.01

-78.85

-57.33

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

31.36

48.34

4.12

5.83

Depreciation

-15.46

-15.55

-13.93

-12.37

Tax paid

-8.63

-12.19

-0.14

-1.02

Working capital

38.72

-104.83

-36.86

61.18

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

15.6

28.13

25.55

33.51

Op profit growth

-27.19

88.86

17.42

-274.99

EBIT growth

-32.51

122.82

18.13

-180.53

Net profit growth

-55.39

808.72

-17.32

-109.29

No Record Found

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,397.65

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,700

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,824.7

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,544.7

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,337.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

M Padmanabhan

Independent Director

G S Samuel

Independent Director

T R Srinivasan

Independent Director

A Balasubramaniam

Independent Director

Maheshwari Mohan

Non Executive Director

S Khosla

Chairman & Independent Directo

P M Murthy

Independent Director

Smita Anand

Non Executive Director

Promeet Ghosh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Viral Sarvaiya

Non Executive Director

Kaleeswaran Arunachalam

Non Executive Director

Nithiyanandam Anandkumar

Independent Director

Kunnawalkam Elayavali Ranganathan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd

Summary

Started in 1986, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. (Formerly Know as Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd) is today reckoned among the largest Kitchen Appliances Companies in India, with a large and trusted customer base both in the country and overseas. A pioneer and among the very few integrated manufacturers of Domestic Kitchen Appliances in the country, BGMAL is reputed for Quality and Innovation, with benchmark standards and many industry-first achievements to its credit. The Companys flagship and popular Butterfly brand includes one of the widest range of Domestic Appliances such as LPG Stoves, Mixer Grinders, Table Top Wet Grinders, Stainless Steel & Aluminium Pressure Cookers, Stainless Steel Flasks & Water Bottles, Chimney Hobs, Geysers, Air Coolers, among others.The company has 4 state-of-the-art-manufacturing units, backed by the latest R&D facilities ensure total compliance to standards of excellence in design and quality.The companys products are also exported to the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Japan, Middle East and the East Asian Countries, among others. Their products have been recognized for their quality standards by various international organisations.The company started business in the year 1986 mainly as a trading concern. The commercial production of LPG stoves and Geysers started in October 1987. This was followed by commercial production of Mixer/ Grinders from October 1989. Presently the Company is engaged in manufacture of LPG stoves, Mixer/Grinders
Company FAQs

What is the Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd share price today?

The Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹783 today.

What is the Market Cap of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd is ₹1400.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd is 0 and 4.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd is ₹674.9 and ₹1250 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd?

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.82%, 3 Years at -13.02%, 1 Year at -23.45%, 6 Month at -8.46%, 3 Month at -18.55% and 1 Month at -2.64%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 4.50 %
Public - 20.50 %

