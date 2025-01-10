Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.88
17.88
17.88
17.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
274.31
267.76
217.13
206.12
Net Worth
292.19
285.64
235.01
224
Minority Interest
Debt
3.73
4.93
53.31
29.38
Deferred Tax Liability Net
11.67
19.5
18.34
18.76
Total Liabilities
307.59
310.07
306.66
272.14
Fixed Assets
165.26
166.44
170.16
166.18
Intangible Assets
Investments
32.17
0.35
0.34
0.28
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.91
8.2
13.44
17.51
Networking Capital
59.11
73.48
111.75
50.79
Inventories
132.73
125.09
209.69
177.88
Inventory Days
76.13
74.65
Sundry Debtors
131.88
123.71
92.77
74.36
Debtor Days
33.68
31.2
Other Current Assets
28.72
25.51
34.17
32.74
Sundry Creditors
-123.5
-125.82
-139.32
-164.25
Creditor Days
50.58
68.93
Other Current Liabilities
-110.72
-75.01
-85.56
-69.94
Cash
45.15
61.59
10.97
37.36
Total Assets
307.6
310.06
306.66
272.12
