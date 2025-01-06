Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
31.36
48.34
4.12
5.83
Depreciation
-15.46
-15.55
-13.93
-12.37
Tax paid
-8.63
-12.19
-0.14
-1.02
Working capital
38.72
-104.83
-36.86
61.18
Other operating items
Operating
45.98
-84.22
-46.81
53.61
Capital expenditure
15.14
2.98
29.05
10.86
Free cash flow
61.12
-81.23
-17.76
64.47
Equity raised
412.48
350.12
333.15
314.79
Investing
0.06
0.1
0.07
0.01
Financing
26.83
-112.79
-0.85
101.1
Dividends paid
5.36
5.36
0
0
Net in cash
505.85
161.55
314.6
480.38
