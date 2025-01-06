iifl-logo-icon 1
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd Cash Flow Statement

779.25
(-2.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Butterfly Gan Ap FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

31.36

48.34

4.12

5.83

Depreciation

-15.46

-15.55

-13.93

-12.37

Tax paid

-8.63

-12.19

-0.14

-1.02

Working capital

38.72

-104.83

-36.86

61.18

Other operating items

Operating

45.98

-84.22

-46.81

53.61

Capital expenditure

15.14

2.98

29.05

10.86

Free cash flow

61.12

-81.23

-17.76

64.47

Equity raised

412.48

350.12

333.15

314.79

Investing

0.06

0.1

0.07

0.01

Financing

26.83

-112.79

-0.85

101.1

Dividends paid

5.36

5.36

0

0

Net in cash

505.85

161.55

314.6

480.38

