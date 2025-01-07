Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,005.3
869.63
678.69
540.55
yoy growth (%)
15.6
28.13
25.55
33.51
Raw materials
-633.47
-506.14
-390.18
-315.26
As % of sales
63.01
58.2
57.49
58.32
Employee costs
-99.2
-77.01
-78.85
-57.33
As % of sales
9.86
8.85
11.61
10.6
Other costs
-216.6
-209.53
-168.91
-133.26
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.54
24.09
24.88
24.65
Operating profit
56.02
76.94
40.74
34.69
OPM
5.57
8.84
6
6.41
Depreciation
-15.46
-15.55
-13.93
-12.37
Interest expense
-11.13
-14.62
-24.13
-18.08
Other income
1.94
1.58
1.45
1.6
Profit before tax
31.36
48.34
4.12
5.83
Taxes
-8.63
-12.19
-0.14
-1.02
Tax rate
-27.53
-25.21
-3.6
-17.51
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
22.73
36.15
3.97
4.81
Exceptional items
-6.6
0
0
0
Net profit
16.12
36.15
3.97
4.81
yoy growth (%)
-55.39
808.72
-17.32
-109.29
NPM
1.6
4.15
0.58
0.89
