iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

776.15
(-0.40%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:18:52 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,005.3

869.63

678.69

540.55

yoy growth (%)

15.6

28.13

25.55

33.51

Raw materials

-633.47

-506.14

-390.18

-315.26

As % of sales

63.01

58.2

57.49

58.32

Employee costs

-99.2

-77.01

-78.85

-57.33

As % of sales

9.86

8.85

11.61

10.6

Other costs

-216.6

-209.53

-168.91

-133.26

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.54

24.09

24.88

24.65

Operating profit

56.02

76.94

40.74

34.69

OPM

5.57

8.84

6

6.41

Depreciation

-15.46

-15.55

-13.93

-12.37

Interest expense

-11.13

-14.62

-24.13

-18.08

Other income

1.94

1.58

1.45

1.6

Profit before tax

31.36

48.34

4.12

5.83

Taxes

-8.63

-12.19

-0.14

-1.02

Tax rate

-27.53

-25.21

-3.6

-17.51

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

22.73

36.15

3.97

4.81

Exceptional items

-6.6

0

0

0

Net profit

16.12

36.15

3.97

4.81

yoy growth (%)

-55.39

808.72

-17.32

-109.29

NPM

1.6

4.15

0.58

0.89

Butterfly Gan Ap : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.