Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd Summary

Started in 1986, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. (Formerly Know as Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd) is today reckoned among the largest Kitchen Appliances Companies in India, with a large and trusted customer base both in the country and overseas. A pioneer and among the very few integrated manufacturers of Domestic Kitchen Appliances in the country, BGMAL is reputed for Quality and Innovation, with benchmark standards and many industry-first achievements to its credit. The Companys flagship and popular Butterfly brand includes one of the widest range of Domestic Appliances such as LPG Stoves, Mixer Grinders, Table Top Wet Grinders, Stainless Steel & Aluminium Pressure Cookers, Stainless Steel Flasks & Water Bottles, Chimney Hobs, Geysers, Air Coolers, among others.The company has 4 state-of-the-art-manufacturing units, backed by the latest R&D facilities ensure total compliance to standards of excellence in design and quality.The companys products are also exported to the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Japan, Middle East and the East Asian Countries, among others. Their products have been recognized for their quality standards by various international organisations.The company started business in the year 1986 mainly as a trading concern. The commercial production of LPG stoves and Geysers started in October 1987. This was followed by commercial production of Mixer/ Grinders from October 1989. Presently the Company is engaged in manufacture of LPG stoves, Mixer/Grinders and Geysers.In 2014, the company acquires Domestic Kitchen & Domestic Electrical Appliances division from Associate Company LLM Appliances LimitedDuring 2019-20, the Company launched new products in nonstick cook ware, new model mixer grinder (premium and economy segment) and stainless steel vacuum flasks as well as water bottle with a new and improved version.Through Share Purchase Agreement (SPA), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited acquired 98,33,754 Equity Shares representing 55% of the Equity Share Capital of the Company from the Promoters & Members of Promoter Group through the Stock Exchange Settlement Process and became a Promoter of the Company in 2022. Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited (CGCEL) also became the Holding Company effective from 30th March, 2022.The Company further launched TWG Celestra, an aesthetically designed Table-Top Wet Grinder in 2022.