iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd Board Meeting

728.9
(-0.57%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Butterfly Gan Ap CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 202431 Oct 2024
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI LODR) Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 11, 2024 - Results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting24 Jul 202427 Jun 2024
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dated 24.07.2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/07/2024)
Board Meeting13 Jun 202413 Jun 2024
Change in Director and Key Managerial Personnel
Board Meeting14 May 20242 May 2024
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for consideration of Annual Results for the year ended 31.03.2024 Intimation of Financials Results for the Year Ended 31.03.2024 Intimation of Audited Results for the Year Ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.05.2024)
Board Meeting4 Apr 20244 Apr 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting
Board Meeting5 Feb 202412 Jan 2024
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05-02-2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for consideration of Q3 Financials Declaration of Q3 Results of the Company Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Limited Declaration Q3 Results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024)

Butterfly Gan Ap: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.