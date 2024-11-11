Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 31 Oct 2024

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI LODR) Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 11, 2024 - Results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jul 2024 27 Jun 2024

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dated 24.07.2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/07/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Jun 2024 13 Jun 2024

Change in Director and Key Managerial Personnel

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 2 May 2024

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for consideration of Annual Results for the year ended 31.03.2024 Intimation of Financials Results for the Year Ended 31.03.2024 Intimation of Audited Results for the Year Ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.05.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Apr 2024 4 Apr 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 12 Jan 2024