|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|31 Oct 2024
|Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI LODR) Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 11, 2024 - Results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jul 2024
|27 Jun 2024
|Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dated 24.07.2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Jun 2024
|13 Jun 2024
|Change in Director and Key Managerial Personnel
|Board Meeting
|14 May 2024
|2 May 2024
|Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for consideration of Annual Results for the year ended 31.03.2024 Intimation of Financials Results for the Year Ended 31.03.2024 Intimation of Audited Results for the Year Ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Apr 2024
|4 Apr 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|5 Feb 2024
|12 Jan 2024
|Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05-02-2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for consideration of Q3 Financials Declaration of Q3 Results of the Company Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Limited Declaration Q3 Results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024)
