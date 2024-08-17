iifl-logo-icon 1
Sujana Universal Industries Ltd Share Price

0.3
(0.00%)
Feb 2, 2021|03:22:56 PM

Sujana Universal Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

0.3

Prev. Close

0.3

Turnover(Lac.)

1.06

Day's High

0.35

Day's Low

0.25

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.07

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sujana Universal Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Sujana Universal Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sujana Universal Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:06 AM
Jun-2021Mar-2021Dec-2020Jun-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 26.59%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 26.59%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 73.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sujana Universal Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

168.84

168.84

168.84

168.84

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-873.67

-859.61

-770.63

-32.35

Net Worth

-704.83

-690.77

-601.79

136.49

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

2.36

55.34

1,610.96

yoy growth (%)

-100

-95.73

-96.56

-48.89

Raw materials

0

-8.87

-48.95

-1,590.98

As % of sales

0

375.52

88.45

98.75

Employee costs

-0.65

-1.11

-2.51

-4.35

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-88.56

-729.11

-95.65

-193.6

Depreciation

-11.01

-10.06

-18.17

-20.34

Tax paid

0

-0.96

-9.49

30.07

Working capital

-67.77

-401.12

-103.98

-42.96

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-95.73

-96.56

-48.89

Op profit growth

-90.04

775.06

4,320.07

-101.36

EBIT growth

-88.61

638

332.12

-119.7

Net profit growth

-87.86

594.36

-35.7

975.72

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Gross Sales

106.55

132.86

115.26

463.42

2,371.73

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

106.55

132.86

115.26

463.42

2,371.73

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.05

0.04

0.4

2.17

0.16

Sujana Universal Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,397.65

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,700

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,824.7

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,544.7

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,337.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sujana Universal Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

G Srinivasa Raju

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

K Srinivasa Rao

Whole-time Director

S Hanumantha Rao

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sujana Universal Industries Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in August, 1986 under the name Sujana Domestic Appliances Ltd. and obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business in Jan.87. This company was formed with an object to Manufacture fans, washing machines and other domestic appliances. The Company was promoted by Y Jithin Kumar and V. Satyanarayana Choudhary. The name of the Company was changed to Sujana Industries, Ltd. In Oct.90. The Company started manufacture of ceiling fans in early 1987 and introduced them in the market in Jul.87 under the name PADMINI.The Company flagged of a new project involving the establishment of two divisions, vis., (i) Castings division with an annual capacity of 10,000 tons, and (ii) Bearing division with an annual production capacity of 15,00,000 nos. as a measure of backward integration for the existing manufacture of fans. This new project was already completed in 1989-90. The Company established Sponge Iron project in Andhra Pradesh after obtaining necessary approvals.In 1996-97, the company has decided to expand the Ceiling Fans capacity from 130000 to 300000 nos per annum.The bearing division of the company has been awarded ISO 9002 Certification during 1999-2000, for implementing quality systems as per International Standards by Underwriter Laboratories Inc. U.S.A. The company had taken up Wind Farm Power project of 2 MW capacity in Anathpur Dist. A.P. at a cost of Rs.843 lakhs assisted by IREDA and internal resources. The company is taking steps to completed the project
