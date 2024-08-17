Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹0.3
Prev. Close₹0.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.06
Day's High₹0.35
Day's Low₹0.25
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.07
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
168.84
168.84
168.84
168.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-873.67
-859.61
-770.63
-32.35
Net Worth
-704.83
-690.77
-601.79
136.49
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
2.36
55.34
1,610.96
yoy growth (%)
-100
-95.73
-96.56
-48.89
Raw materials
0
-8.87
-48.95
-1,590.98
As % of sales
0
375.52
88.45
98.75
Employee costs
-0.65
-1.11
-2.51
-4.35
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-88.56
-729.11
-95.65
-193.6
Depreciation
-11.01
-10.06
-18.17
-20.34
Tax paid
0
-0.96
-9.49
30.07
Working capital
-67.77
-401.12
-103.98
-42.96
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-95.73
-96.56
-48.89
Op profit growth
-90.04
775.06
4,320.07
-101.36
EBIT growth
-88.61
638
332.12
-119.7
Net profit growth
-87.86
594.36
-35.7
975.72
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
106.55
132.86
115.26
463.42
2,371.73
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
106.55
132.86
115.26
463.42
2,371.73
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.05
0.04
0.4
2.17
0.16
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,397.65
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,700
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,824.7
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,544.7
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,337.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
G Srinivasa Raju
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
K Srinivasa Rao
Whole-time Director
S Hanumantha Rao
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sujana Universal Industries Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in August, 1986 under the name Sujana Domestic Appliances Ltd. and obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business in Jan.87. This company was formed with an object to Manufacture fans, washing machines and other domestic appliances. The Company was promoted by Y Jithin Kumar and V. Satyanarayana Choudhary. The name of the Company was changed to Sujana Industries, Ltd. In Oct.90. The Company started manufacture of ceiling fans in early 1987 and introduced them in the market in Jul.87 under the name PADMINI.The Company flagged of a new project involving the establishment of two divisions, vis., (i) Castings division with an annual capacity of 10,000 tons, and (ii) Bearing division with an annual production capacity of 15,00,000 nos. as a measure of backward integration for the existing manufacture of fans. This new project was already completed in 1989-90. The Company established Sponge Iron project in Andhra Pradesh after obtaining necessary approvals.In 1996-97, the company has decided to expand the Ceiling Fans capacity from 130000 to 300000 nos per annum.The bearing division of the company has been awarded ISO 9002 Certification during 1999-2000, for implementing quality systems as per International Standards by Underwriter Laboratories Inc. U.S.A. The company had taken up Wind Farm Power project of 2 MW capacity in Anathpur Dist. A.P. at a cost of Rs.843 lakhs assisted by IREDA and internal resources. The company is taking steps to completed the project
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.