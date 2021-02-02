iifl-logo-icon 1
Sujana Universal Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.3
(0.00%)
Feb 2, 2021

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

2.36

55.34

1,610.96

yoy growth (%)

-100

-95.73

-96.56

-48.89

Raw materials

0

-8.87

-48.95

-1,590.98

As % of sales

0

375.52

88.45

98.75

Employee costs

-0.65

-1.11

-2.51

-4.35

As % of sales

0

47.01

4.55

0.27

Other costs

-68.27

-684.53

-82.96

-17.41

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

28,966.35

149.9

1.08

Operating profit

-68.93

-692.15

-79.09

-1.78

OPM

0

-29,288.9

-142.91

-0.11

Depreciation

-11.01

-10.06

-18.17

-20.34

Interest expense

-8.66

-27.3

-0.55

-171.59

Other income

0.03

0.4

2.17

0.12

Profit before tax

-88.56

-729.11

-95.65

-193.6

Taxes

0

-0.96

-9.49

30.07

Tax rate

0

0.13

9.92

-15.53

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-88.56

-730.08

-105.14

-163.52

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-88.56

-730.08

-105.14

-163.52

yoy growth (%)

-87.86

594.36

-35.7

975.72

NPM

0

-30,893.71

-189.97

-10.15

