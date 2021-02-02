Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
2.36
55.34
1,610.96
yoy growth (%)
-100
-95.73
-96.56
-48.89
Raw materials
0
-8.87
-48.95
-1,590.98
As % of sales
0
375.52
88.45
98.75
Employee costs
-0.65
-1.11
-2.51
-4.35
As % of sales
0
47.01
4.55
0.27
Other costs
-68.27
-684.53
-82.96
-17.41
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
28,966.35
149.9
1.08
Operating profit
-68.93
-692.15
-79.09
-1.78
OPM
0
-29,288.9
-142.91
-0.11
Depreciation
-11.01
-10.06
-18.17
-20.34
Interest expense
-8.66
-27.3
-0.55
-171.59
Other income
0.03
0.4
2.17
0.12
Profit before tax
-88.56
-729.11
-95.65
-193.6
Taxes
0
-0.96
-9.49
30.07
Tax rate
0
0.13
9.92
-15.53
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-88.56
-730.08
-105.14
-163.52
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-88.56
-730.08
-105.14
-163.52
yoy growth (%)
-87.86
594.36
-35.7
975.72
NPM
0
-30,893.71
-189.97
-10.15
