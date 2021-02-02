iifl-logo-icon 1
Sujana Universal Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

0.3
(0.00%)
Feb 2, 2021

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

168.84

168.84

168.84

168.84

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-873.67

-859.61

-770.63

-32.35

Net Worth

-704.83

-690.77

-601.79

136.49

Minority Interest

Debt

1,234.53

1,234.46

1,225.8

1,149.61

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

14.55

Total Liabilities

529.7

543.69

624.01

1,300.65

Fixed Assets

63.62

72.3

84.85

94.91

Intangible Assets

Investments

67.67

67.67

67.67

242.64

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

15.51

Networking Capital

397.25

402.54

468.86

944.92

Inventories

0

0

0

9.46

Inventory Days

0

0

62.38

Sundry Debtors

506.46

506.88

579.63

969.64

Debtor Days

0

89,524.77

6,394.51

Other Current Assets

47.96

52.33

52.55

133.67

Sundry Creditors

-107.73

-107.83

-8.78

-19.05

Creditor Days

0

1,356.08

125.62

Other Current Liabilities

-49.44

-48.84

-154.54

-148.8

Cash

1.17

1.2

2.64

2.67

Total Assets

529.71

543.71

624.02

1,300.65

