Sujana Universal Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
168.84
168.84
168.84
168.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-873.67
-859.61
-770.63
-32.35
Net Worth
-704.83
-690.77
-601.79
136.49
Minority Interest
Debt
1,234.53
1,234.46
1,225.8
1,149.61
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
14.55
Total Liabilities
529.7
543.69
624.01
1,300.65
Fixed Assets
63.62
72.3
84.85
94.91
Intangible Assets
Investments
67.67
67.67
67.67
242.64
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
15.51
Networking Capital
397.25
402.54
468.86
944.92
Inventories
0
0
0
9.46
Inventory Days
0
0
62.38
Sundry Debtors
506.46
506.88
579.63
969.64
Debtor Days
0
89,524.77
6,394.51
Other Current Assets
47.96
52.33
52.55
133.67
Sundry Creditors
-107.73
-107.83
-8.78
-19.05
Creditor Days
0
1,356.08
125.62
Other Current Liabilities
-49.44
-48.84
-154.54
-148.8
Cash
1.17
1.2
2.64
2.67
Total Assets
529.71
543.71
624.02
1,300.65
