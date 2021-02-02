iifl-logo-icon 1
Sujana Universal Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.3
(0.00%)
Feb 2, 2021

Sujana Universal Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-88.56

-729.11

-95.65

-193.6

Depreciation

-11.01

-10.06

-18.17

-20.34

Tax paid

0

-0.96

-9.49

30.07

Working capital

-67.77

-401.12

-103.98

-42.96

Other operating items

Operating

-167.34

-1,141.26

-227.29

-226.82

Capital expenditure

-4.93

-0.22

-70.99

-3.9

Free cash flow

-172.27

-1,141.48

-298.28

-230.72

Equity raised

-1,541.67

-72.89

319.38

824.83

Investing

0

-174.97

0

0

Financing

191.9

195.79

106.87

166.13

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-1,522.05

-1,193.56

127.96

760.23

