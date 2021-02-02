iifl-logo-icon 1
Sujana Universal Industries Ltd Key Ratios

0.3
(0.00%)
Feb 2, 2021|03:22:56 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sujana Universal Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-71.33

-80.46

-59.06

9.73

Op profit growth

-3.85

-1,157.7

-95.38

33.97

EBIT growth

-8.9

549.37

-110.59

19.88

Net profit growth

-26.71

-31.08

824.42

19.6

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-51.6

-15.38

0.28

2.51

EBIT margin

-59.86

-18.84

-0.56

2.18

Net profit margin

-67.94

-26.57

-7.53

-0.33

RoCE

-6.23

-4.81

-0.66

6.47

RoNW

11.33

-7.76

-6.51

-0.58

RoA

-1.76

-1.69

-2.22

-0.24

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-5.35

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-5.99

-8.37

-11.79

-2.35

Book value per share

-38.35

14.76

32.19

48.98

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.03

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.03

-0.07

-0.11

-0.53

P/B

0

0.04

0.04

0.02

EV/EBIDTA

-22.22

-20.56

203.16

8.38

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

8.38

-14.35

-22.15

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

4,634.52

1,616.43

419.28

224.83

Inventory days

12.99

9.39

6.03

6.05

Creditor days

-922.8

-309.42

-164.64

-126.08

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

7.41

3.31

0.06

-0.83

Net debt / equity

-2.34

5.65

2.53

1.46

Net debt / op. profit

-22.16

-19.78

204.56

8.32

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-99.56

-96.84

-98.75

-96.8

Employee costs

-0.49

-0.54

-0.18

-0.08

Other costs

-51.55

-18

-0.77

-0.59

QUICKLINKS FOR Sujana Universal Industries Ltd

