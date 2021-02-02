Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-71.33
-80.46
-59.06
9.73
Op profit growth
-3.85
-1,157.7
-95.38
33.97
EBIT growth
-8.9
549.37
-110.59
19.88
Net profit growth
-26.71
-31.08
824.42
19.6
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-51.6
-15.38
0.28
2.51
EBIT margin
-59.86
-18.84
-0.56
2.18
Net profit margin
-67.94
-26.57
-7.53
-0.33
RoCE
-6.23
-4.81
-0.66
6.47
RoNW
11.33
-7.76
-6.51
-0.58
RoA
-1.76
-1.69
-2.22
-0.24
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-5.35
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-5.99
-8.37
-11.79
-2.35
Book value per share
-38.35
14.76
32.19
48.98
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.03
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.03
-0.07
-0.11
-0.53
P/B
0
0.04
0.04
0.02
EV/EBIDTA
-22.22
-20.56
203.16
8.38
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
8.38
-14.35
-22.15
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
4,634.52
1,616.43
419.28
224.83
Inventory days
12.99
9.39
6.03
6.05
Creditor days
-922.8
-309.42
-164.64
-126.08
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
7.41
3.31
0.06
-0.83
Net debt / equity
-2.34
5.65
2.53
1.46
Net debt / op. profit
-22.16
-19.78
204.56
8.32
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-99.56
-96.84
-98.75
-96.8
Employee costs
-0.49
-0.54
-0.18
-0.08
Other costs
-51.55
-18
-0.77
-0.59
