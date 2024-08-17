Sujana Universal Industries Ltd Summary

Incorporated in August, 1986 under the name Sujana Domestic Appliances Ltd. and obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business in Jan.87. This company was formed with an object to Manufacture fans, washing machines and other domestic appliances. The Company was promoted by Y Jithin Kumar and V. Satyanarayana Choudhary. The name of the Company was changed to Sujana Industries, Ltd. In Oct.90. The Company started manufacture of ceiling fans in early 1987 and introduced them in the market in Jul.87 under the name PADMINI.The Company flagged of a new project involving the establishment of two divisions, vis., (i) Castings division with an annual capacity of 10,000 tons, and (ii) Bearing division with an annual production capacity of 15,00,000 nos. as a measure of backward integration for the existing manufacture of fans. This new project was already completed in 1989-90. The Company established Sponge Iron project in Andhra Pradesh after obtaining necessary approvals.In 1996-97, the company has decided to expand the Ceiling Fans capacity from 130000 to 300000 nos per annum.The bearing division of the company has been awarded ISO 9002 Certification during 1999-2000, for implementing quality systems as per International Standards by Underwriter Laboratories Inc. U.S.A. The company had taken up Wind Farm Power project of 2 MW capacity in Anathpur Dist. A.P. at a cost of Rs.843 lakhs assisted by IREDA and internal resources. The company is taking steps to completed the project and trying to implement the same.