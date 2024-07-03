Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹781.8
Prev. Close₹777.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹214.95
Day's High₹792.4
Day's Low₹751.25
52 Week's High₹1,110
52 Week's Low₹736.7
Book Value₹128.52
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8,759.09
P/E83.45
EPS9.34
Divi. Yield0.38
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.07
23.02
22.97
23.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,418.15
1,884.5
1,721.72
1,581.7
Net Worth
1,441.22
1,907.52
1,744.69
1,604.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4,770.34
4,573.06
4,977.08
4,707.44
yoy growth (%)
4.31
-8.11
5.72
10.45
Raw materials
-3,312.79
-2,996.53
-3,331.38
-3,104.46
As % of sales
69.44
65.52
66.93
65.94
Employee costs
-384.35
-388.27
-383.4
-317.87
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
218.7
229.41
22.39
253.82
Depreciation
-56.74
-69.26
-68.01
-33.94
Tax paid
-51.97
-57.53
-22.52
-80.84
Working capital
-414.5
-348.68
332.82
305.5
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.31
-8.11
5.72
10.45
Op profit growth
-24.67
45.72
-29.48
20.87
EBIT growth
-10.93
59.21
-38.74
25.84
Net profit growth
-16.41
-1,39,644.83
-100.15
-22.32
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4,622.35
4,867.77
4,727.69
4,546.9
4,938.9
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,622.35
4,867.77
4,727.69
4,546.9
4,938.9
Other Operating Income
18.92
21.47
85.32
37.71
48.33
Other Income
86.47
45.94
68.34
94.69
46.15
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,397.65
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,700
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,824.7
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,544.7
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,337.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Shekhar Bajaj
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Madhur Bajaj
Managing Director & CEO
Anuj Poddar
Executive Director
Pooja Bajaj
Independent Director
Shailesh V Haribhakti
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Rajiv Bajaj
Independent Director
Sudarshan Sampathkumar
Independent Director
Vikram Taranath Hosangady
Independent Director
Swati Salgaocar
Independent Director
Saurabh Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Bajaj Electricals Ltd
Summary
Bajaj Electricals Limited was incorporated in July , 1938. The Company is engaged in business of consumer products (appliances, fans, lighting), EPC (illumination, power transmission and power distribution) and exports. Powered by a pan-India presence and a market leading position in the industry, the Company functions through 20 branch offices which are duly supported by a chain of approximately over 700 distributors, 2.20 lakhs retail outlets and over 600 consumer care centers. Besides this, the Company has expanded its footprints in international market, catering to more than 40 countries in South East Asia, SAARC nations, the Middle East and the African continent.The company is a well-established brand in the consumer appliances industry and holds the leadership position in many kitchen and domestic appliances segment. The company plays in the Indian consumer durables space in the kitchen and domestic appliances, fans and lighting solutions. Leveraging its brand name, mass appeal and broad understanding of the consumer markets, it has also entered into strategic alliances with international companies to cater to the untapped premium market for consumer appliances and to exploit opportunities in the lighting industry. Morphy Richards of the UK is a leading premium home & kitchen appliances brand, present in India since 2002 through the company, with its range of products available in over 22 categories.The company has also a strong foothold in power transmission and distri
Read More
The Bajaj Electricals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹759.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bajaj Electricals Ltd is ₹8759.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bajaj Electricals Ltd is 83.45 and 6.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bajaj Electricals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bajaj Electricals Ltd is ₹736.7 and ₹1110 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bajaj Electricals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.37%, 3 Years at -12.03%, 1 Year at -23.14%, 6 Month at -27.38%, 3 Month at -17.98% and 1 Month at -1.18%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.