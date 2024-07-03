Summary

Bajaj Electricals Limited was incorporated in July , 1938. The Company is engaged in business of consumer products (appliances, fans, lighting), EPC (illumination, power transmission and power distribution) and exports. Powered by a pan-India presence and a market leading position in the industry, the Company functions through 20 branch offices which are duly supported by a chain of approximately over 700 distributors, 2.20 lakhs retail outlets and over 600 consumer care centers. Besides this, the Company has expanded its footprints in international market, catering to more than 40 countries in South East Asia, SAARC nations, the Middle East and the African continent.The company is a well-established brand in the consumer appliances industry and holds the leadership position in many kitchen and domestic appliances segment. The company plays in the Indian consumer durables space in the kitchen and domestic appliances, fans and lighting solutions. Leveraging its brand name, mass appeal and broad understanding of the consumer markets, it has also entered into strategic alliances with international companies to cater to the untapped premium market for consumer appliances and to exploit opportunities in the lighting industry. Morphy Richards of the UK is a leading premium home & kitchen appliances brand, present in India since 2002 through the company, with its range of products available in over 22 categories.The company has also a strong foothold in power transmission and distri

