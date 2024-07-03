iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bajaj Electricals Ltd Share Price

759.45
(-2.35%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open781.8
  • Day's High792.4
  • 52 Wk High1,110
  • Prev. Close777.7
  • Day's Low751.25
  • 52 Wk Low 736.7
  • Turnover (lac)214.95
  • P/E83.45
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value128.52
  • EPS9.34
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8,759.09
  • Div. Yield0.38
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Bajaj Electricals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

781.8

Prev. Close

777.7

Turnover(Lac.)

214.95

Day's High

792.4

Day's Low

751.25

52 Week's High

1,110

52 Week's Low

736.7

Book Value

128.52

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8,759.09

P/E

83.45

EPS

9.34

Divi. Yield

0.38

Bajaj Electricals Ltd Corporate Action

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 May, 2024

arrow

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

arrow

Bajaj Electricals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Bajaj Electricals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:34 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.75%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.75%

Non-Promoter- 23.82%

Institutions: 23.82%

Non-Institutions: 13.41%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Bajaj Electricals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.07

23.02

22.97

23.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,418.15

1,884.5

1,721.72

1,581.7

Net Worth

1,441.22

1,907.52

1,744.69

1,604.74

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

4,770.34

4,573.06

4,977.08

4,707.44

yoy growth (%)

4.31

-8.11

5.72

10.45

Raw materials

-3,312.79

-2,996.53

-3,331.38

-3,104.46

As % of sales

69.44

65.52

66.93

65.94

Employee costs

-384.35

-388.27

-383.4

-317.87

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

218.7

229.41

22.39

253.82

Depreciation

-56.74

-69.26

-68.01

-33.94

Tax paid

-51.97

-57.53

-22.52

-80.84

Working capital

-414.5

-348.68

332.82

305.5

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.31

-8.11

5.72

10.45

Op profit growth

-24.67

45.72

-29.48

20.87

EBIT growth

-10.93

59.21

-38.74

25.84

Net profit growth

-16.41

-1,39,644.83

-100.15

-22.32

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4,622.35

4,867.77

4,727.69

4,546.9

4,938.9

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,622.35

4,867.77

4,727.69

4,546.9

4,938.9

Other Operating Income

18.92

21.47

85.32

37.71

48.33

Other Income

86.47

45.94

68.34

94.69

46.15

View Annually Results

Bajaj Electricals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,397.65

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,700

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,824.7

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,544.7

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,337.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Bajaj Electricals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Shekhar Bajaj

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Madhur Bajaj

Managing Director & CEO

Anuj Poddar

Executive Director

Pooja Bajaj

Independent Director

Shailesh V Haribhakti

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Rajiv Bajaj

Independent Director

Sudarshan Sampathkumar

Independent Director

Vikram Taranath Hosangady

Independent Director

Swati Salgaocar

Independent Director

Saurabh Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bajaj Electricals Ltd

Summary

Bajaj Electricals Limited was incorporated in July , 1938. The Company is engaged in business of consumer products (appliances, fans, lighting), EPC (illumination, power transmission and power distribution) and exports. Powered by a pan-India presence and a market leading position in the industry, the Company functions through 20 branch offices which are duly supported by a chain of approximately over 700 distributors, 2.20 lakhs retail outlets and over 600 consumer care centers. Besides this, the Company has expanded its footprints in international market, catering to more than 40 countries in South East Asia, SAARC nations, the Middle East and the African continent.The company is a well-established brand in the consumer appliances industry and holds the leadership position in many kitchen and domestic appliances segment. The company plays in the Indian consumer durables space in the kitchen and domestic appliances, fans and lighting solutions. Leveraging its brand name, mass appeal and broad understanding of the consumer markets, it has also entered into strategic alliances with international companies to cater to the untapped premium market for consumer appliances and to exploit opportunities in the lighting industry. Morphy Richards of the UK is a leading premium home & kitchen appliances brand, present in India since 2002 through the company, with its range of products available in over 22 categories.The company has also a strong foothold in power transmission and distri
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Bajaj Electricals Ltd share price today?

The Bajaj Electricals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹759.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bajaj Electricals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bajaj Electricals Ltd is ₹8759.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bajaj Electricals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bajaj Electricals Ltd is 83.45 and 6.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bajaj Electricals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bajaj Electricals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bajaj Electricals Ltd is ₹736.7 and ₹1110 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bajaj Electricals Ltd?

Bajaj Electricals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.37%, 3 Years at -12.03%, 1 Year at -23.14%, 6 Month at -27.38%, 3 Month at -17.98% and 1 Month at -1.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bajaj Electricals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bajaj Electricals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.76 %
Institutions - 23.83 %
Public - 13.42 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Bajaj Electricals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.