|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4,770.34
4,573.06
4,977.08
4,707.44
yoy growth (%)
4.31
-8.11
5.72
10.45
Raw materials
-3,312.79
-2,996.53
-3,331.38
-3,104.46
As % of sales
69.44
65.52
66.93
65.94
Employee costs
-384.35
-388.27
-383.4
-317.87
As % of sales
8.05
8.49
7.7
6.75
Other costs
-846.06
-886.7
-1,055.37
-991.65
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.73
19.38
21.2
21.06
Operating profit
227.12
301.54
206.92
293.44
OPM
4.76
6.59
4.15
6.23
Depreciation
-56.74
-69.26
-68.01
-33.94
Interest expense
-52.92
-75.55
-169.15
-58.86
Other income
101.25
72.68
52.63
53.19
Profit before tax
218.7
229.41
22.39
253.82
Taxes
-51.97
-57.53
-22.52
-80.84
Tax rate
-23.76
-25.07
-100.58
-31.85
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
166.72
171.87
-0.13
172.98
Exceptional items
-13.22
11.76
0
-89.36
Net profit
153.49
183.64
-0.13
83.62
yoy growth (%)
-16.41
-1,39,644.83
-100.15
-22.32
NPM
3.21
4.01
0
1.77
