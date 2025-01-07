iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bajaj Electricals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

795
(4.68%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bajaj Electricals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

4,770.34

4,573.06

4,977.08

4,707.44

yoy growth (%)

4.31

-8.11

5.72

10.45

Raw materials

-3,312.79

-2,996.53

-3,331.38

-3,104.46

As % of sales

69.44

65.52

66.93

65.94

Employee costs

-384.35

-388.27

-383.4

-317.87

As % of sales

8.05

8.49

7.7

6.75

Other costs

-846.06

-886.7

-1,055.37

-991.65

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.73

19.38

21.2

21.06

Operating profit

227.12

301.54

206.92

293.44

OPM

4.76

6.59

4.15

6.23

Depreciation

-56.74

-69.26

-68.01

-33.94

Interest expense

-52.92

-75.55

-169.15

-58.86

Other income

101.25

72.68

52.63

53.19

Profit before tax

218.7

229.41

22.39

253.82

Taxes

-51.97

-57.53

-22.52

-80.84

Tax rate

-23.76

-25.07

-100.58

-31.85

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

166.72

171.87

-0.13

172.98

Exceptional items

-13.22

11.76

0

-89.36

Net profit

153.49

183.64

-0.13

83.62

yoy growth (%)

-16.41

-1,39,644.83

-100.15

-22.32

NPM

3.21

4.01

0

1.77

Bajaj Electrical : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Bajaj Electricals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.