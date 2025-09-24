iifl-logo

Bajaj Electricals to acquire Morphy Richards brand rights for ₹146 Crore

24 Sep 2025 , 11:47 AM

Bajaj Electricals Ltd (BEL) has approved a proposal for acquisition of the Morphy Richards brand and related intellectual property rights from Ireland’s Glen Electric, part of the Glen Dimplex Group. The transaction has an aggregate value of ₹146 Crore.

The deal will include rights to the brand in Nepal, Bhutan, India, Bangladesh, Maldives and Sri Lanka. Hence, BEL will get complete control over a premium name it has been associated with for over two decades. The transaction is yet to receive definitive agreements and regulatory approvals.

BEL has been marketing products of Morphy Richards in India since April 2002. Hence, positioning it in the premium home appliances category.

Morphy Richards brand operates in 26 countries and has a vast portfolio spanning kitchen appliances, garment care, breakfast preparation, and floor care.

With this acquisition, Bajaj Electricals could be able to bolster its consumer products segment. This also includes appliances such as lighting, fans, non-stick cookware under Nirlep Appliances, alongside its EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) business.

With this move, BEL intends to consolidate its position in India’s accelerating appliances market while making use of Morphy Richard’s legacy across South Asia.

