Bajaj Electricals Q1 Profit Slips 97% YoY to ₹91 Lakh

7 Aug 2025 , 02:47 PM

Bajaj Electricals posted a sharp drop in profits for the June 2025 quarter, with net earnings plunging 97% year-on-year. The company reported a consolidated net profit of just ₹91 lakh for Q1FY26, down from ₹28.11 crore in the same quarter last year. The steep fall was largely driven by weaker sales in its core consumer products segment and a one-time ex gratia payment linked to its Nashik factory.

Total revenue from operations stood at ₹1,064.59 crore, marking a decline from ₹1,154.91 crore recorded in the year-ago period. An exceptional item of ₹6.68 crore was accounted for in the quarter, related to the ex gratia payout for the company’s Nashik-based facility.

Despite the revenue dip, overall expenses fell slightly to ₹1,086 crore, from ₹1,127.24 crore a year earlier. The company’s consumer products division, which includes appliances and fans, reported revenue of ₹807 crore, sharply lower than ₹905.16 crore in Q1FY25.

Meanwhile, the lighting solutions business recorded marginal growth with revenue rising to ₹257.59 crore. This is compared to ₹249.75 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

On August 7, 2025, shares of Bajaj Electricals Ltd opened at ₹595 on the day and touched the same level as the intraday high, before dipping to a low of ₹570.20. The company currently commands a market capitalisation of ₹6,820 crore. Over the past year, it has moved between a 52-week high of ₹1,038 and a low of ₹490. As of 2:45 pm, Bajaj Electricals shares were trading with a 0.51% dip.

