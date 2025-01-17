Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.98
-8.07
5.94
10.45
Op profit growth
-17.48
45.53
-29.01
20.87
EBIT growth
-16.13
64.39
-40.16
21.59
Net profit growth
-32.55
-2,153.21
-111.09
-18.14
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.19
6.61
4.17
6.23
EBIT margin
5.17
6.48
3.62
6.41
Net profit margin
2.67
4.15
-0.18
1.77
RoCE
12.26
12.74
8.69
18.68
RoNW
1.94
3.25
-0.2
2.32
RoA
1.58
2.04
-0.11
1.29
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
10.83
16.5
-0.9
8.2
Dividend per share
3
0
0
3.5
Cash EPS
5.16
10.07
-7.29
4.86
Book value per share
150.73
137.79
118.5
91.78
Valuation ratios
P/E
88.01
52.52
-263.5
59.26
P/CEPS
184.71
86.03
-32.52
99.79
P/B
6.32
6.28
2
5.29
EV/EBIDTA
38.61
31.36
15.8
19.13
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
42.7
Tax payout
-23.32
-25.95
-174.28
-33.23
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
100.54
141.75
138.97
119.83
Inventory days
75.23
67.08
46.76
44.59
Creditor days
-88.45
-78.01
-65.21
-61.19
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.57
-3.88
-1.05
-5.13
Net debt / equity
-0.02
0.3
0.72
0.74
Net debt / op. profit
-0.2
1.6
4.7
2.37
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-68.38
-65.33
-66.76
-65.94
Employee costs
-8.33
-8.6
-7.79
-6.75
Other costs
-18.07
-19.44
-21.26
-21.06
