Bajaj Electricals Ltd Key Ratios

724
(-1.01%)
Jan 17, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.98

-8.07

5.94

10.45

Op profit growth

-17.48

45.53

-29.01

20.87

EBIT growth

-16.13

64.39

-40.16

21.59

Net profit growth

-32.55

-2,153.21

-111.09

-18.14

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

5.19

6.61

4.17

6.23

EBIT margin

5.17

6.48

3.62

6.41

Net profit margin

2.67

4.15

-0.18

1.77

RoCE

12.26

12.74

8.69

18.68

RoNW

1.94

3.25

-0.2

2.32

RoA

1.58

2.04

-0.11

1.29

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

10.83

16.5

-0.9

8.2

Dividend per share

3

0

0

3.5

Cash EPS

5.16

10.07

-7.29

4.86

Book value per share

150.73

137.79

118.5

91.78

Valuation ratios

P/E

88.01

52.52

-263.5

59.26

P/CEPS

184.71

86.03

-32.52

99.79

P/B

6.32

6.28

2

5.29

EV/EBIDTA

38.61

31.36

15.8

19.13

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

42.7

Tax payout

-23.32

-25.95

-174.28

-33.23

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

100.54

141.75

138.97

119.83

Inventory days

75.23

67.08

46.76

44.59

Creditor days

-88.45

-78.01

-65.21

-61.19

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.57

-3.88

-1.05

-5.13

Net debt / equity

-0.02

0.3

0.72

0.74

Net debt / op. profit

-0.2

1.6

4.7

2.37

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-68.38

-65.33

-66.76

-65.94

Employee costs

-8.33

-8.6

-7.79

-6.75

Other costs

-18.07

-19.44

-21.26

-21.06

