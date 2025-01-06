Bajaj Electricals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
218.7
229.41
22.39
253.82
Depreciation
-56.74
-69.26
-68.01
-33.94
Tax paid
-51.97
-57.53
-22.52
-80.84
Working capital
-414.5
-348.68
332.82
305.5
Other operating items
Operating
-304.52
-246.06
264.67
444.53
Capital expenditure
246.04
91.87
198.23
38.34
Free cash flow
-58.48
-154.19
462.9
482.87
Equity raised
3,150.11
2,754.85
2,283.32
1,727.82
Investing
10.88
-15.01
38.37
-65.85
Financing
393.97
1,273.89
1,539.25
995.52
Dividends paid
0
0
0
35.71
Net in cash
3,496.47
3,859.54
4,323.84
3,176.08
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.