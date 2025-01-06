iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bajaj Electricals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

759.45
(-2.35%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bajaj Electricals Ltd

Bajaj Electrical FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

218.7

229.41

22.39

253.82

Depreciation

-56.74

-69.26

-68.01

-33.94

Tax paid

-51.97

-57.53

-22.52

-80.84

Working capital

-414.5

-348.68

332.82

305.5

Other operating items

Operating

-304.52

-246.06

264.67

444.53

Capital expenditure

246.04

91.87

198.23

38.34

Free cash flow

-58.48

-154.19

462.9

482.87

Equity raised

3,150.11

2,754.85

2,283.32

1,727.82

Investing

10.88

-15.01

38.37

-65.85

Financing

393.97

1,273.89

1,539.25

995.52

Dividends paid

0

0

0

35.71

Net in cash

3,496.47

3,859.54

4,323.84

3,176.08

Bajaj Electrical : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Bajaj Electricals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.