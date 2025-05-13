iifl-logo
Bajaj Electricals Q4 Net Profit Doubles to ₹59.05 Crore

13 May 2025 , 11:46 AM

Bajaj Electricals also posted a strong performance in the January–March quarter of FY25 as its consolidated net profit doubled more than twice at ₹59.05 crore, up 103% from ₹29 crore it had made in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The company Bajaj Electricals’s revenue in in the January–March quarter of FY25 was at ₹1,265 crore, a 6% year-on-year growth against ₹1,188 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The steady revenue growth reflects consistent consumer demand for the company’s products.

Encouraged by the robust performance in the quarter, Bajaj Electricals Board of Directors proposes a final dividend of ₹3 per equity share, representing 150% of the face value of ₹2 per share, for the period ending March 31, 2025.

The eligibility date for entering into fixing eligibility shareholders for the payment of the dividend is July 18, 2025. Upon approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, the dividend is scheduled to be credited on or before August 11, 2025.

Speaking about the outlook of the company, Bajaj Electricals’s Chairman Shekhar Bajaj expressed that he is still optimistic about future demand. “Two successive cuts by RBI and ebbing inflation pressure are likely to enhance the consumer sentiments and trigger incremental demand in the next few quarters,” he further added.

