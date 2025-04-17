Bajaj Electricals Partners with SEAK to Expand Smart Lighting Footprint

Bajaj Electricals made an announcement of strategic association with SEAK, a Slovakian firm with expertise in lighting control electronics and software.

The three-year exclusive association provides Bajaj Electricals with rights to use SEAK’s advanced lighting solutions in India, including resale as well as supply, installation, testing, and commissioning (SITC) of tunnel lighting projects. The agreement also brings in the prospects of joint execution of projects in overseas markets on a project-to-project basis.

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of Bajaj Electricals closed at ₹546 which is a 0.90% dip than the previous close. The stock has witnessed a total of 40% dip in the last one year, and 3% dip in the last one month.

In line with Bajaj Electricals, the collaboration is committed to providing intelligent, energy-saving lighting solutions to address India’s increasingly sophisticated growing infrastructure business needs.

The company looks forward to leveraging SEAK’s technology advancements along with its own superior expertise in infrastructure execution to solidify its footprint in smart lighting and tunnel lighting.

As per the company’s FY24 data, exports contribute 1.54% of Bajaj Electricals’ total revenue, reaching customers in more than 40 countries. The lighting segment remains a key contributor to Bajaj Electricals’ business, accounting for 20% of total revenue in Q3 FY25.

Notable infrastructure projects recently undertaken include street lighting for Maha Kumbh 2025 and illumination upgrades at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.