Bajaj Electricals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.07
23.02
22.97
23.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,418.15
1,884.5
1,721.72
1,581.7
Net Worth
1,441.22
1,907.52
1,744.69
1,604.74
Minority Interest
Debt
214.9
100.68
81.69
540.6
Deferred Tax Liability Net
60.97
73.07
71.98
64
Total Liabilities
1,717.09
2,081.27
1,898.36
2,209.34
Fixed Assets
979.29
811.45
727.9
478.66
Intangible Assets
Investments
34.98
47.29
48.73
37.85
Deferred Tax Asset Net
66.28
67.68
153.41
116.5
Networking Capital
361.84
784.62
826.45
1,514.77
Inventories
756.64
975.6
975.95
971.05
Inventory Days
74.67
77.5
Sundry Debtors
1,163.18
1,111.3
1,136.57
1,511.51
Debtor Days
86.96
120.64
Other Current Assets
619.09
1,676.9
889.08
1,136.98
Sundry Creditors
-1,844.84
-1,799.82
-1,227.49
-955.08
Creditor Days
93.92
76.22
Other Current Liabilities
-332.22
-1,179.36
-947.66
-1,149.69
Cash
274.69
370.23
141.88
61.55
Total Assets
1,717.09
2,081.27
1,898.37
2,209.33
