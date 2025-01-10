To the Members of Bajaj Electricals Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Bajaj Electricals Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matters A. Timing of revenue recognition for Consumer Product business (Refer Notes 1B(3)(1) and 24 of the standalone financial statements) Audit procedures included the following: Revenue from contracts with customers is recognised upon transfer of control of promised goods and is measured at the transaction price of the consideration received or receivable, net of returns, schemes and rebates, based on contractually defined terms. Assessed the Companys revenue recognition policy and its compliance in terms of Ind AS 115 ‘Revenue from contracts with customers; The timing of transfer of control in case of sales to distributors is basis the arrangements including delivery specifications and incoterms, payment terms and ability of customers to return the goods if unsold in the market which create complexity and judgment in determining the timing of recognition of revenues. Assessed the design and tested the operating effectiveness of internalfinancialcontrolsrelatedtotimingofrevenuerecognition; The risk is, therefore, that revenue is not recognized in the correct period and accordingly, it was determined to be a key audit matter in our audit of the standalone financial statements. For sample customers, obtained and assessed the arrangements with the Company and impact on revenue recognition including their payment terms and right to returns; Performed sample tests of individual sales transaction based on sales invoices and other related documents. In respect of the samples selected, tested the timing of revenue recognition in accordance with Ind AS 115; Selected sample of sales transactions made pre- and post-year end, agreed the period of revenue recognition to underlying documents and the terms of sale; Performed analytical procedures on sales and sales return trend including subsequent sales returns; For sample customer balances, obtained direct confirmation and tested the reconciliations if any.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matters B. Accounting of scheme of de-merger of Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) business into Bajel Projects Limited Audit procedures included the following: (Resulting Company) (‘Scheme) (Refer note 45 for disclosure of the accompanying standalone financial statements) Obtained and read the Scheme and final order passed by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal and submitted with the ROC to understand its key terms and conditions; The Company in the current year has given effect to the scheme of demerger of Engineering Procurement and Construction business (demerged business) into a separate company Bajel Projects Evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of the internal financial controls relevant for recording the impact of the Scheme and related disclosures; Limited (BPL). The scheme was approved by the Honble National Assessed the appropriateness of accounting policy of accounting of this de-merger and comparing with applicable accounting standards and the approved accounting treatment in the scheme; Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai bench (‘‘the Tribunal) vide its order dated July 05, 2023 and the effective date of the scheme is September 01, 2023. In virtue of this scheme being effective in the current year, the said demerged business has been disclosed as a discontinuing operations till the effective date of the demerger. Tested the Managements working for identification of specific assets and liabilities of the demerged business including apportionment of common assets and liabilities to the demerged business and relevant impact in the reserves as per the Scheme; and At the effective date, all assets and liabilities pertaining to the demerged business has been transferred to Bajel Projects Limited in accordance with the approved scheme. Assessed the adequacy and appropriateness of the disclosures made with respect to the accounting of the transaction under the Scheme in note 45 to the accompanying standalone financial statements, as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards. Due to the complexity of the transaction, and considering the assumptions and estimates required to be made by management as part of identifying assets and liabilities to be de-recognised, including presentation and disclosures in the standalone financial statements we have reported this to be a key audit matter in the current year audit.

C. Inventory existence and allowance for inventory (Refer note 1B(13) and 11 for disclosure of the accompanying standalone financial statements) As at 31 March 2024, the carrying amount of inventories amounted to H 75,664.03 lakhs, after considering allowance for inventory obsolescence of H 4,553.96 lakhs. These inventories are kept at Audit procedures included the following: Factories, Warehouses and Branches of the Company. Inventory valuation and existence was an audit focus area because of the additional risks assessed due to the number of locations that the inventory was held at, and the judgement applied in the provision of inventory. Additionally during the year the Company has discontinued end-to-end logistics arrangement (including warehousing and pre-primary, primary and secondary transportation) with a third party provider in a phased manner leading to relocation of inventory to new warehouses and locations. Obtained an understanding, evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of internal financial controls that the Company has in relation to the inventory count process and allowance for inventory; The spread of inventory and the hand over from the third- party warehouse management system in the current year has significantly increased our focus on the inventory management including the existence of inventory as at the year end. Further there are judgements applied in assessing the level of provision for stock basis ageing and obsolescence. Hence this matter has been considered as a key audit matter in the current year. We have obtained the physical verification reports of the third party appointed by the Company and have reconciled the same with books of accounts; We performed testing on the Companys controls over the inventory count process. In testing these controls we observed the inventory count process at selected Factory, Warehouse and Branches on a sample basis near to period end, inspected the results of the inventory count and confirmed variances were accounted for and approved by management; We evaluated whether the provisions towards ageing and obsolete inventory has been made in accordance with the approved policy. On a sample basis, we tested the aging of inventory. For our sample we agreed the purchase date recorded in the inventory aging report to supplier invoices. We assessed whether there were inventories which were sold with a (consistent) negative margin by evaluating recent sales invoices to validate managements assessment and decision whether inventories should or should not be provided for. Furthermore we analyzed the inventory turnaround and compared that to managements estimates on obsolete inventories. We assessed the adequacy and appropriateness of the Companys disclosures in Note 1B(13) on material accounting policy and Note 11 Inventories to the standalone financial statements, as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

Keyaudit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matters D. Impairment testing of Goodwill (Refer Note 46 of the standalone financial statements) Our audit procedures included the following: As at March 31, 2024, the Company has carrying amount of Goodwill of H 19,001.09 lakhs pertaining to Starlite Lighting Obtained an understanding of the process followed by the management to determine the recoverable amounts of cash generating units determined by the Company. Limited and Nirlep Appliances Private Limited, wholly owned subsidiaries which has been merged into the Company. Evaluated the design and implementation and tested the operating effectiveness of key internal controls related to the Companys process relating to review of the annual impairment analysis. In accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 36 Impairment of Assets, the Company performs an annual impairment assessment of Goodwill and the corresponding cash generating units to determine whether the recoverable value is below the carrying amount as at March 31, 2024. For this purpose, the recoverable value of the cash generating unit is based on the value in use model, which has been derived from the discounted cash flow model. The model requires the Company to make significant assumptions such as discount rate, near and long-term revenue growth rate and projected margins which involves inherent uncertainty since they are based on future business prospects and economic outlook. Assessed Companys valuation methodology applied in determining recoverable value including the reasonableness of identification of cash generating units around the key drivers (cash flow forecasts, discount rates, expected growth rates, forecasted margins and terminal growth rates) based on our knowledge of the Company and Industry. Compared the historical accuracy by comparing past forecasts to actual results achieved. Changes in certain methodologies and assumptions can lead to significant changes in the assessment of the recoverable value. Assessed the recoverable value headroom by performing sensitivity testing of key assumptions used. Due to the level of judgments involved and its significance to the Companys financial position, this is considered to be a key audit matter. Tested the arithmetical accuracy of the computation of recoverable amounts of cash generating units Assessed the disclosures made in the standalone financial statements

We have determined that there are no other key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report, to the extent applicable, that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; (b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph (i).(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g); (c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; (d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended; (e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act; (f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report; (g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act; (h) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph (i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

(i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements – Refer Note 40 to the standalone financial statements; ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. As stated in note 17 to the standalone financial statements, the final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend. Further, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instances discussed in note 48(11) to the standalone financial statements, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that we are unable to comment on whether certain features of the audit trail of the said software has operated from the period April 01, 2023 to June 04, 2023 and from October 08, 2023 to November 12, 2023 or whether there were any instances of audit trail feature being tampered during the said period in the absence of log of changes to certain audit features.

Annexure ‘1 referred to in paragraph under the heading "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date

Re: Bajaj Electricals Limited ("the Holding Company")

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that: (i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment (i) (a) (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets (i) (b) All property, plant and equipment have not been physically verified by the management during the year but there is a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noted on such verification.

(i) (c) The title deeds of immovable properties as disclosed in note 2 to the standalone financial statements included in property, plant and equipment are held in the name of the Company. Certain title deeds of the immovable properties, in the nature of freehold land and building, as indicated in the below mentioned cases which were acquired pursuant to a Scheme of Amalgamation approved by National Company Law Tribunals (NCLT) Order dated May 21st 2020 for Hind Lamps Limited, dated August 25th 2022 for Starlite Lighting Limited and dated March 07th 2024 for Nirlep Appliances Private Limited are not individually held in the name of the Company, however the deed of merger has been registered by the Company on March 31, 2024.

Description of Property Gross carrying value (J in lakhs) Held in name of Whether Promoter, Director or their relative or employee Period held- indicate range, where appropriate Freehold land 12,600.00 Hind Lamps Limited No May 21, 2020 to March 31, 2024 Building 729.71 Hind Lamps Limited No May 21, 2020 to March 31, 2024 Freehold land 1,355.20 Starlite Lighting Limited No August 25, 2022 to March 31, 2024 Building 4,971.22 Starlite Lighting Limited No August 25, 2022 to March 31, 2024 Freehold land 540.00 Nirlep Appliances Private Limited No March 07, 2024 to March 31, 2024 Building 1,327.12 Nirlep Appliances Private Limited No March 07, 2024 to March 31, 2024

In case of 1 lease agreements of immovable property as indicated below as at March 31, 2024 and as disclosed in note 3 to the standalone financial statements, the lease agreement is not duly executed in favour of the Company and hence we are unable to comment on the same

Description of Property Gross carrying value (J in lakhs) Held in name of Whether Promoter, Director or their relative or employee Period held- indicate range, where appropriate Leasehold Building 0.31 Not applicable No September 01, 2023 to March 31, 2024

(i) (d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(i) (e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion the coverage and the procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. Discrepancies on such physical verification were less than 10% in aggregate for each class of inventory and have been properly dealt with in the books of account. Inventories lying with third parties have been confirmed by them as at March 31, 2024 and no discrepancies were noticed.

(ii) (b) As disclosed in note 18 to the standalone financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of. Rs. five crores in aggregate from banks during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the standalone financial statements, the quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company with such banks and financial institutions are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

(iii) (a) During the year the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided security to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) (b) During the year the Company has not made investments, provided guarantees, provided security and granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) (c) The Company has not granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) (d) TheCompanyhasnotgrantedloansandadvancesinthenature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (iii) (e) The Company has not granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) (f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) There are no loans, investments, guarantees, and security in respect of which provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, related to the manufacture of its products, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

(vii) (a) The Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year-end, for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

(vii) (b) The dues of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and other statutory dues have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Forum where dispute is pending (Amount in rs in lakhs) Matter Year Dy. Commissioner / Commissioner / Jt. Commissioner Appeals Appellate/ Revision Tribunal High court Total* Goods and Service Tax- Maharashtra 2017-2020 881.06 - - - 881.06 Goods and Service Tax- Gujarat 2017-2018 to 2018-2019 788.39 - - - 788.39 Goods and Service Tax- Madhya Pradesh 2017-2018 to 2020-2021 317.11 - - - 317.11 Goods and Service Tax-Chattisgarh 2017-2018 4.65 - - - 4.65 Goods and Service Tax- Bihar 2017-2018 210.78 - - - 210.78 Goods and Service Tax- Rajasthan 2017-2018 560.97 - - - 560.97 Goods and Service Tax- Assam 2017-2018 11.28 - - - 11.28 Goods and Service Tax- Jharkhand 2017-2018 26.94 - - - 26.94 Goods and Service Tax- Odisha 2017-2018 141.24 - - - 141.24 Goods and Service Tax- Punjab 2017-2018 1,105.31 - - - 1,105.31 Goods and Service Tax- Tamil Nadu 2017-2018 256.73 - - - 256.73 Goods and Service Tax- West Bengal 2017-2018 579.92 - - - 579.92 Goods and Service Tax- Karnataka 2018-2019 25.90 - - - 25.90 Sales Tax – Bihar 2005-2006 9.30 - - - 9.30 Sales Tax- Delhi 2007-2008 2009-2010 2010-2011 56.21 - - - 56.21 Sales Tax – Gujarat 2001-2002 95.14 - - - 95.14 Sales Tax – Odisha 2005-2006 28.50 12.51 1.125.59 6.40 1,173.00 2010-2011 to 2015-2016 Sales Tax – Punjab 2015-2016 to 2016-2017 956.84 - - - 956.84

Forum where dispute is pending (Amount in rs in lakhs) Matter Year Dy. Commissioner / Commissioner / Jt. Commissioner Appeals Appellate/ Revision Tribunal High court Total* Sales Tax – Uttar Pradesh 2008-2009 335.46 - - 335.46 2009-2010 2011-2012 2014-2015 2015-2016 2017-2018 Sales Tax – Uttarakhand 2015-2016 1.62 1.62 Sales Tax – West Bengal 2006-2007 - 8.19 - 8.19 Entry Tax – Uttar Pradesh 2010-2011 2.86 - - - 2.86 2015-2016 Customs Act 2016-2017 - - 63.05 - 63.05 Service Tax 2005-2010 - - 139.14 - 139.14 Total (A+B) 6,396.21 12.51 1,335.97 6.40 7,751.09

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (ix) (a) The Company did not have any outstanding loans or borrowings or interest thereon due to any lender during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause ix(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (ix) (b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(ix) (c) The Company did not have any term loans outstanding during the year hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (ix) (d) The Company did not raise any funds during the year hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (e) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary and an associate. (ix) (f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary and an associate Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares /fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company,

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. (xi) (b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by cost auditor/ secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT – 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. (xi) (c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(xiv) (b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the /Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (xvi) (d) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanation given to us, in the group (in accordance with Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) there are 16 companies forming part of the promoter/promoter group of the Company which are CICs (These are unregistered CICs as per Para 9.1 of Notification No. RBI/2020-21/24 dated 13th August 2020 of the Reserve Bank of India).

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 47 to the standalone financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 43 to the standalone financial statements. (xx) (b) All amounts that are unspent under section (5) of section 135 of Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, has been transferred to special account in compliance of with provisions of sub section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 43 to the standalone financial statements.

Annexure ‘2 referred to in paragraph under the heading "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date

Re: Bajaj Electricals Limited ("the Company")

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Bajaj Electricals Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to these Standalone Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.