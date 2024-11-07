iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bajaj Electricals Ltd Board Meeting

748.15
(1.08%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:44:54 AM

Bajaj Electrical CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Nov 202422 Oct 2024
BAJAJ ELECTRICALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting under Regulation 29(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of Outcome of Board Meeting for the Q2 FY25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)
Board Meeting6 Aug 202418 Jul 2024
BAJAJ ELECTRICALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 6, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 6.08.2024)
Board Meeting14 May 20243 May 2024
BAJAJ ELECTRICALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI Listing Regulations we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Bajaj Electricals Limited (Company) is scheduled to be held on Tuesday May 14 2024 inter alia to: 1. Consider and approve the annual audited financial results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024. The Company will submit the audited financial results for the financial year ending March 31 2024 immediately after the Board Meeting on May 14 2024 i.e. within a period of sixty days from the end of the financial year; 2. Recommend dividend on equity shares if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024; and 3. Consider a proposal for raising of funds by way of issuance of securities on a private placement basis. Outcome of the Board Meeting of Bajaj Electricals Limited held today i.e., on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024)
Board Meeting20 Mar 202420 Mar 2024
Appointment/Re-appointment of Independent Director(s) on the Board of the Company
Board Meeting5 Feb 202424 Jan 2024
BAJAJ ELECTRICALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Unaudited Financial results of Bajaj Electricals Limited for the third quarter and nine months ended Decemebr 31, 2023 Erratum to the Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 5, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/02/2024)

Bajaj Electrical: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bajaj Electricals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.