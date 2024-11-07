|Purpose
|BAJAJ ELECTRICALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting under Regulation 29(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of Outcome of Board Meeting for the Q2 FY25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)
|BAJAJ ELECTRICALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 6, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 6.08.2024)
|BAJAJ ELECTRICALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI Listing Regulations we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Bajaj Electricals Limited (Company) is scheduled to be held on Tuesday May 14 2024 inter alia to: 1. Consider and approve the annual audited financial results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024. The Company will submit the audited financial results for the financial year ending March 31 2024 immediately after the Board Meeting on May 14 2024 i.e. within a period of sixty days from the end of the financial year; 2. Recommend dividend on equity shares if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024; and 3. Consider a proposal for raising of funds by way of issuance of securities on a private placement basis. Outcome of the Board Meeting of Bajaj Electricals Limited held today i.e., on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024)
|BAJAJ ELECTRICALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Unaudited Financial results of Bajaj Electricals Limited for the third quarter and nine months ended Decemebr 31, 2023 Erratum to the Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 5, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/02/2024)
