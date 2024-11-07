Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 22 Oct 2024

BAJAJ ELECTRICALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting under Regulation 29(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of Outcome of Board Meeting for the Q2 FY25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 18 Jul 2024

BAJAJ ELECTRICALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 6, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 6.08.2024)

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 3 May 2024

BAJAJ ELECTRICALS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI Listing Regulations we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Bajaj Electricals Limited (Company) is scheduled to be held on Tuesday May 14 2024 inter alia to: 1. Consider and approve the annual audited financial results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024. The Company will submit the audited financial results for the financial year ending March 31 2024 immediately after the Board Meeting on May 14 2024 i.e. within a period of sixty days from the end of the financial year; 2. Recommend dividend on equity shares if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024; and 3. Consider a proposal for raising of funds by way of issuance of securities on a private placement basis. Outcome of the Board Meeting of Bajaj Electricals Limited held today i.e., on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Mar 2024 20 Mar 2024

Appointment/Re-appointment of Independent Director(s) on the Board of the Company

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 24 Jan 2024