Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹1,414.05
Prev. Close₹1,409.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹402.61
Day's High₹1,414.05
Day's Low₹1,338.65
52 Week's High₹1,588.15
52 Week's Low₹522.1
Book Value₹82.53
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,297.48
P/E79.72
EPS17.69
Divi. Yield0.09
The corporation clarified that the promoter group or group companies had no connection or interest in the entity that awarded the contract.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.43
3.42
3.31
3.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
121.1
108.29
104.13
96.46
Net Worth
124.53
111.71
107.44
99.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
372.1
305.09
299.62
125.69
yoy growth (%)
21.96
1.82
138.37
12.74
Raw materials
-288.33
-235.66
-209.34
-87.92
As % of sales
77.48
77.24
69.87
69.95
Employee costs
-36.64
-32.74
-29.8
-18.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
11.16
7.36
26.24
2.01
Depreciation
-4.49
-3.82
-4.07
-2.3
Tax paid
-3.36
-2.03
-7.76
-0.7
Working capital
-16.53
-1.56
53.09
15.81
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
21.96
1.82
138.37
12.74
Op profit growth
13.53
-47.38
279.41
107.41
EBIT growth
12.22
-52.08
320.99
150.98
Net profit growth
46.27
-71.14
1,305.78
-118.45
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,397.65
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,700
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,824.7
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,544.7
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,337.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
V K Bhartia
Chairman & Independent Directo
Pradeep V Goyal
Non Executive Director
Parimal Merchant
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Meenakshi Anchlia
Independent Director
Vandan Shah
Executive Director
Akshada Nevatia
Independent Director
Ashlesha Bodas
Managing Director & CEO
Suramya Nevatia
Independent Director
Vishal Palkhiwala
Independent Director
Vishal Pacheriwala
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Hind Rectifiers Ltd
Summary
Hind Rectifiers Ltd, known as Hirect, is a leading manufacturer of rectifier equipment and semi-conductor devices. It also manufacturers a wide range of products used for railways, AC electric locomotives and AC electrical multiple units. The Company was incorporated in April 1958. The Company is engaged in developing, designing, manufacturing and marketing Power Semiconductor, Power Electronic Equipments and Railway Transportation Equipments.The company signed a technical collaboration agreement with Friem, Italy to manufacture water-cooling rectifiers for electrochemical applications. Based on this technology, it has received orders from Sterlite Industries, Chemfab Chlorates and Sree Rayalaseema Alkalies and Chemicals. It had a technical collaboration agreement with Electric Research & Development Centre, Kerala, to manufacture transistorised PWM AC drives and with Powersem, Germany, for isopack bridges. Hirect has its own R&D department, recognised by the Department of Science & Technology, Government of India. Based on in-house R&D, efforts are being made to develop traction rectifiers for diesel locomotives and 5400-kVA loco transformers for railways. In its pursuit of the ISO-9002 certificate, the National Productivity Council has been appointed to suggest improvements in procedures. During 1995-96 the company has successfully manufactured and suppliedHigh Current Water Cooled Rectifiers based on teechnology recieved from FRIEM S.P.A Italy. Isopack Bridges have also su
Read More
The Hind Rectifiers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1338.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hind Rectifiers Ltd is ₹2297.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hind Rectifiers Ltd is 79.72 and 17.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hind Rectifiers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hind Rectifiers Ltd is ₹522.1 and ₹1588.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Hind Rectifiers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.31%, 3 Years at 71.28%, 1 Year at 163.28%, 6 Month at 105.63%, 3 Month at 56.92% and 1 Month at 2.92%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.