iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hind Rectifiers Ltd Share Price

1,338.65
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,414.05
  • Day's High1,414.05
  • 52 Wk High1,588.15
  • Prev. Close1,409.1
  • Day's Low1,338.65
  • 52 Wk Low 522.1
  • Turnover (lac)402.61
  • P/E79.72
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value82.53
  • EPS17.69
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,297.48
  • Div. Yield0.09
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Hind Rectifiers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

1,414.05

Prev. Close

1,409.1

Turnover(Lac.)

402.61

Day's High

1,414.05

Day's Low

1,338.65

52 Week's High

1,588.15

52 Week's Low

522.1

Book Value

82.53

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,297.48

P/E

79.72

EPS

17.69

Divi. Yield

0.09

Hind Rectifiers Ltd Corporate Action

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.2

arrow

4 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Jul, 2024

arrow

4 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Hind Rectifiers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Hind Rectifiers secures ₹200 Crore order from Indian Railways

Hind Rectifiers secures ₹200 Crore order from Indian Railways

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Sep 2024|03:09 PM

The corporation clarified that the promoter group or group companies had no connection or interest in the entity that awarded the contract.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Hind Rectifiers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:39 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.04%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.04%

Non-Promoter- 5.99%

Institutions: 5.99%

Non-Institutions: 49.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Hind Rectifiers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.43

3.42

3.31

3.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

121.1

108.29

104.13

96.46

Net Worth

124.53

111.71

107.44

99.77

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

372.1

305.09

299.62

125.69

yoy growth (%)

21.96

1.82

138.37

12.74

Raw materials

-288.33

-235.66

-209.34

-87.92

As % of sales

77.48

77.24

69.87

69.95

Employee costs

-36.64

-32.74

-29.8

-18.28

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

11.16

7.36

26.24

2.01

Depreciation

-4.49

-3.82

-4.07

-2.3

Tax paid

-3.36

-2.03

-7.76

-0.7

Working capital

-16.53

-1.56

53.09

15.81

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

21.96

1.82

138.37

12.74

Op profit growth

13.53

-47.38

279.41

107.41

EBIT growth

12.22

-52.08

320.99

150.98

Net profit growth

46.27

-71.14

1,305.78

-118.45

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Hind Rectifiers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,397.65

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,700

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,824.7

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,544.7

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,337.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Hind Rectifiers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

V K Bhartia

Chairman & Independent Directo

Pradeep V Goyal

Non Executive Director

Parimal Merchant

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Meenakshi Anchlia

Independent Director

Vandan Shah

Executive Director

Akshada Nevatia

Independent Director

Ashlesha Bodas

Managing Director & CEO

Suramya Nevatia

Independent Director

Vishal Palkhiwala

Independent Director

Vishal Pacheriwala

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hind Rectifiers Ltd

Summary

Hind Rectifiers Ltd, known as Hirect, is a leading manufacturer of rectifier equipment and semi-conductor devices. It also manufacturers a wide range of products used for railways, AC electric locomotives and AC electrical multiple units. The Company was incorporated in April 1958. The Company is engaged in developing, designing, manufacturing and marketing Power Semiconductor, Power Electronic Equipments and Railway Transportation Equipments.The company signed a technical collaboration agreement with Friem, Italy to manufacture water-cooling rectifiers for electrochemical applications. Based on this technology, it has received orders from Sterlite Industries, Chemfab Chlorates and Sree Rayalaseema Alkalies and Chemicals. It had a technical collaboration agreement with Electric Research & Development Centre, Kerala, to manufacture transistorised PWM AC drives and with Powersem, Germany, for isopack bridges. Hirect has its own R&D department, recognised by the Department of Science & Technology, Government of India. Based on in-house R&D, efforts are being made to develop traction rectifiers for diesel locomotives and 5400-kVA loco transformers for railways. In its pursuit of the ISO-9002 certificate, the National Productivity Council has been appointed to suggest improvements in procedures. During 1995-96 the company has successfully manufactured and suppliedHigh Current Water Cooled Rectifiers based on teechnology recieved from FRIEM S.P.A Italy. Isopack Bridges have also su
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Hind Rectifiers Ltd share price today?

The Hind Rectifiers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1338.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hind Rectifiers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hind Rectifiers Ltd is ₹2297.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hind Rectifiers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hind Rectifiers Ltd is 79.72 and 17.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hind Rectifiers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hind Rectifiers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hind Rectifiers Ltd is ₹522.1 and ₹1588.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hind Rectifiers Ltd?

Hind Rectifiers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.31%, 3 Years at 71.28%, 1 Year at 163.28%, 6 Month at 105.63%, 3 Month at 56.92% and 1 Month at 2.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hind Rectifiers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hind Rectifiers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.05 %
Institutions - 5.99 %
Public - 49.96 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Hind Rectifiers Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.