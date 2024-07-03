Summary

Hind Rectifiers Ltd, known as Hirect, is a leading manufacturer of rectifier equipment and semi-conductor devices. It also manufacturers a wide range of products used for railways, AC electric locomotives and AC electrical multiple units. The Company was incorporated in April 1958. The Company is engaged in developing, designing, manufacturing and marketing Power Semiconductor, Power Electronic Equipments and Railway Transportation Equipments.The company signed a technical collaboration agreement with Friem, Italy to manufacture water-cooling rectifiers for electrochemical applications. Based on this technology, it has received orders from Sterlite Industries, Chemfab Chlorates and Sree Rayalaseema Alkalies and Chemicals. It had a technical collaboration agreement with Electric Research & Development Centre, Kerala, to manufacture transistorised PWM AC drives and with Powersem, Germany, for isopack bridges. Hirect has its own R&D department, recognised by the Department of Science & Technology, Government of India. Based on in-house R&D, efforts are being made to develop traction rectifiers for diesel locomotives and 5400-kVA loco transformers for railways. In its pursuit of the ISO-9002 certificate, the National Productivity Council has been appointed to suggest improvements in procedures. During 1995-96 the company has successfully manufactured and suppliedHigh Current Water Cooled Rectifiers based on teechnology recieved from FRIEM S.P.A Italy. Isopack Bridges have also su

Read More