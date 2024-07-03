Hind Rectifiers Ltd Summary

Hind Rectifiers Ltd, known as Hirect, is a leading manufacturer of rectifier equipment and semi-conductor devices. It also manufacturers a wide range of products used for railways, AC electric locomotives and AC electrical multiple units. The Company was incorporated in April 1958. The Company is engaged in developing, designing, manufacturing and marketing Power Semiconductor, Power Electronic Equipments and Railway Transportation Equipments.The company signed a technical collaboration agreement with Friem, Italy to manufacture water-cooling rectifiers for electrochemical applications. Based on this technology, it has received orders from Sterlite Industries, Chemfab Chlorates and Sree Rayalaseema Alkalies and Chemicals. It had a technical collaboration agreement with Electric Research & Development Centre, Kerala, to manufacture transistorised PWM AC drives and with Powersem, Germany, for isopack bridges. Hirect has its own R&D department, recognised by the Department of Science & Technology, Government of India. Based on in-house R&D, efforts are being made to develop traction rectifiers for diesel locomotives and 5400-kVA loco transformers for railways. In its pursuit of the ISO-9002 certificate, the National Productivity Council has been appointed to suggest improvements in procedures. During 1995-96 the company has successfully manufactured and suppliedHigh Current Water Cooled Rectifiers based on teechnology recieved from FRIEM S.P.A Italy. Isopack Bridges have also successfully been manufactured. During 1996-97 the company merged with Supreme Powertronics Private Ltd. The company received an order for a new 180 KVA converter for Rs.3 crores from Indian Railways during 1999-2000, which is being developed with the technical collaboration of Transtechnik of Germany.During the year 2003-04, the three major foreign collaborations with Transtechnik of Germany for Railway Inverters, Friem of Italy for Water Cooled Rectifiers and Nieke of Germany for AC/DC Traction Transformers for Metro Trains were further renewed. Company also got the plant at Nashik unit certified and re-certified at Bhandup as per ISO 9001:2000. In 2004-05, the first single unit 180 KVA Converter imported prototype was commissioned on the Electric Locomotive of Indian Railways. The Company started commercial production of Loco Transformers at Dehradun Plant during the year 2010. During the year 2013-14, Company supplied 3 phase Transformer for WAP5, WAP7 and WAG9 for Indian Railways. It commissioned 3 Phase Transformers and 3 x 130 KVA Converter at Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) in 2014-15. It undertook the expansion plan at Nashik for manufacture of Railway as well non Railway products, which got completed in 2018 and accordingly, after the expansion at Nashik Plant, the Company sold Unit II of Dehradun in November, 2018. Operations at Nashik Plant started w.e.f. 27th April, 2020 and that of Dehradun plant w.e.f. 6th May, 2020, and resultantly, Dehradun and Nashik Plants were fully operative from the 25th May, 2020 and 9th June, 2020 respectively. Similarly, the operations at Mumbai plant was started with the capacity of 10% with effect from 8th June, 2020. In the financial year 2020-21, plant was completed and started commercial production w.e.f. March 9, 2023.