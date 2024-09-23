Hind Rectifiers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.43
3.42
3.31
3.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
121.1
108.29
104.13
96.46
Net Worth
124.53
111.71
107.44
99.77
Minority Interest
Debt
135.08
104.75
74.99
83.76
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.56
4.58
3.42
2.71
Total Liabilities
266.17
221.04
185.85
186.24
Fixed Assets
112.06
100.24
76.02
60.46
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.13
0.13
0.13
0.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
8.66
9.29
5.85
6.59
Networking Capital
143.77
109.99
102.51
117.46
Inventories
96.72
92.44
77.02
68.54
Inventory Days
75.55
81.99
Sundry Debtors
89.16
67.56
67.78
87.74
Debtor Days
66.48
104.96
Other Current Assets
29.3
25.81
21.44
18.65
Sundry Creditors
-47.95
-54.66
-48.31
-42.45
Creditor Days
47.38
50.78
Other Current Liabilities
-23.46
-21.16
-15.42
-15.02
Cash
1.55
1.39
1.34
1.62
Total Assets
266.17
221.04
185.85
186.23
The corporation clarified that the promoter group or group companies had no connection or interest in the entity that awarded the contract.Read More
